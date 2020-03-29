ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital is moving some of its services to accommodate the opening of its respiratory clinic starting Monday. The respiratory clinic was started last week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The need from the community has proven to be more than we originally anticipated. Because of this, we are moving some of our services to new locations in order to accommodate the volume,” said a news release from Cameron.
Following are the changes:
• Cameron Occupational Medicine will be moved to the Cameron Medical Office Building, which is adjacent to the hospital, on the west side. Cameron Occupational Medicine patients will be seen by appointment only and by appointment at 416 E. Maumee St., Suite 304. To make an appointment, call 667-5613.
• Cameron Immunization Clinic will be moved to the Medical Office Building, Suite 303. Cameron Immunization patients will be seen by appointment only. Call 667-5622 to make an appointment. with the new location at 416 East Maumee St. Suite 303, Angola, IN 46703.
The new respiratory clinic is being offered at Urgent Care of Cameron Hospital, 1381 N. Wayne St.
“Much thought and effort has gone into the creation, organization, staffing and communication of this clinic. It will meet our goal of keeping potentially infected people away from those who likely are not. We are asking for the community’s support and insist that you do not present to the clinic without an appointment,” the news release said.
The respiratory clinic is accessed at the back, or west side of Urgent Care. This clinic is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Due to limited resources, no walk-in evaluations or appointments will be offered at the respiratory clinic. Healthy people should not come to the Cameron Respiratory Clinic — and anyone with mild or moderate symptoms must be assessed by calling the Cameron COVID-19 resource line first by calling 667-5555.
“It is important to understand that this is by appointment only and individuals may only obtain an appointment through the Cameron resource line. COVID-19 testing capability is limited and is reserved for those who are severely ill and meet testing guidelines,” the news release said.
People who are experiencing respiratory issues must follow these guidelines:
• First call the Cameron COVID-19 resource line at 667-5555, which is available 24 hours a day. Appointments will only be made during the clinic hours, but screening through the Cameron COVID-19 resource line is available 24 hours.
• If people are assessed as needing to do more than remain home in isolation, instructions will be given including an appointment time and advised to go to the respiratory clinic. Only patients who have taken this step can receive further assessment at the respiratory clinic.
• If patients with respiratory issues call their normal provider, it is possible they will be referred to the resource hotline.
• Respiratory clinic patients will be directed to the back area of the Cameron Respiratory Clinic parking lot at 1381 N. Wayne St. Patients must remain in their car until a nurse is available. The patient will then be masked and taken into the facility for assessment.
