Trine completely closing campuses
ANGOLA — To comply with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Stay-At-Home order, Trine University will close its Angola main campus, Fort Wayne Center for Health Sciences and all TrineOnline offices, effective at the close of business Tuesday.
Trine University President Earl D. Brooks II also has declared a university-wide pandemic emergency in accordance with university policy.
As a result of campuses being closed, Trine students have been asked, with few exceptions, to move out of residence halls by the time Holcomb’s order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. March 24. More than half of Trine’s residential students already have moved out.
The university will cancel classes today to give students time to move out. Classes will resume online tomorrow.
Those who are unable to retrieve their belongings before campus closes will be able to access them once the Stay-At-Home order is lifted.
While campus is closed, only security, buildings and grounds and custodial services staff will report to work. Other departments will work remotely.
“Thank you again for your patience during these unprecedented times,” Brooks said in an email to Trine employees, students and parents. “Please stay safe and look out for one another.
