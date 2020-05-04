INDIANAPOLIS — New cases of coronavirus are showing a new spike in northeast Indiana on news that a poultry facility in Orland has had an outbreak of cases, although it’s not totally clear at this point whether it’s totally related to the meat plant.
Both Steuben County and LaGrange county have seen recent increases following news that Miller Poultry in Orland is the latest meat-packing facility to have COVID-19 spreading inside of it.
A major outbreak at a Tyson plant in Cass County had sickened more than 900, showing that labor-heavy processing facilities can rapidly become hotbeds for infection.
Miller Poultry employs about 1,000 people and is the largest employer in Steuben County, while also drawing workers from around the region.
Steuben County, which has 26 cases of Saturday had shot up to 41 cases as of Monday’s Indiana State Department of Health update. Nearby LaGrange County had a small increase of three new cases to 30 overall since Saturday.
Right now, health officials in Steuben County are only attributing a small number of the new cases to the meat plant, although they’ve declined to elaborate on where the other cases have suddenly sprung out of.
Steuben County took more than a month to log about two dozen cases before rapidly adding 15 more in two days.
Noble County has risen to 86 cases, only two since Saturday, a good sign considering the county has been battling a different kind of close-quarters outbreak in two nursing homes. Noble County hasn’t added any new deaths since Saturday, holding at 14 overall.
DeKalb County has risen to 22 cases overall, trailing other counties despite having the second largest population and the closest proximity to populous Allen County.
Elsewhere in the region, Allen County leads with 664 cases total — 64 new since Saturday and maybe partially attributable to the meat outbreak as workers reportedly come up from Fort Wayne to staff the poultry plant — while Elkhart County sits at 321 cases total. Kosciusko County has reported 37 cases while Whitley County has 21.
Monday is the first day of Stage 2 of Indiana’s “Back on Track” five-step plan to reopen the state. It was the first day most businesses were cleared to reopen including manufacturers, retail and commercial locations, although the latter two were ordered to maintain only 50% capacity.
With more people heading back to work and more public contact expected over the next few weeks, state officials have warned Indiana may see an uptick in the number of new cases and more person-to-person exposure happens.
The state has expanded testing capacity and contract tracing in hopes of being able to better identify and isolate new cases and then quarantine any close contacts before they unwittingly spread the virus further.
