ANGOLA — Positive COVID-19 cases in Steuben County are spreading to more age groups, though people in the 60-69 age group still make up a majority of the cases, said data released Friday from the Steuben County Health Department.
Steuben County has 21 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those, 16 are people 40 and older. Two cases are in the 0-19 age range, two more are in the 20-29 range and one is in the 30-39 range.
This demographic breakdown by age is being updated each Friday by the Health Department.
The breakdown is done in 10-year increments, except 0-19 and 80 and older.
Of the positive tests, most are in the 60-69 age range with seven. The 50-59 and 70-79 age groups are next with three apiece.
Steuben County has had one fatality due to COVID-19. That individual who died on April 7 was older than 60. That is as much detail as the Health Department will provide. It is not providing data based on gender.
Meanwhile, the Health Department was notified of one more positive COVID-19 test result for Steuben County on Friday. That person was younger than 60. The Health Department that 14 of the people who have tested positive in Steuben County are considered recovered from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
People with questions about coronavirus or COVID-19 should contact the Health Department at 668-1000, ext. 1500.
For coronavirus or COVID-19 information or screening, call the Cameron Memorial Community Hospital COVID-19 Resource Screening line from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 667-5555.
