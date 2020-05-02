While the majority of the United States remains confined to their homes with some sort of stay-at-home order in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans are seeking companionship in the form of a four-legged friend.
Animal shelters across the United States are reporting major upticks in the number of dogs and cats being adopted and fostered during this time of crisis. On April 15, a video circulated around social media sites of volunteers standing in front of empty cages at the Palm Beach Animal Care and Control shelter in Florida.
Elizabeth Harfmann, told the local CBS affiliate, “just the fact we can say we have one of our kennels empty (for the first time ever) is amazing.”
Although there are still dogs and cats looking for their forever home locally, shelters in the four county area are reporting a higher number than usual in adoptions.
A low number of dogs and cats at the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County led manager Kasey Champion to call around to other shelters to see if they could alleviate any overcrowding issues.
Champion said several of the shelters she spoke with had low numbers of animals.
Because of restrictions on spade and neutering dogs and cats the shelter in Angola currently has only a couple of dogs waiting for adoption.
After the first couple of weeks of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order Cindy Miller, director of ARK Animal Rescue and Adoption, in LaGrange County reported the lowest number of dogs in her shelter in three years.
Shelters in DeKalb and Noble County are each reporting low numbers of dogs.
Although the numbers of cats being adopted are up, the shelters in the four county area still have a large selection of cats to choose from. Those higher numbers are typical, because all of the shelters can house more cats than dogs at one time.
While the stay-at-home order is in place the shelters are operating on an appointment basis during regular businesses hours. People are asked to fill out an adoption request before making an appointment. Those approved for adoption are then welcome to make an appointment. Upon visiting the shelter patrons are currently asked to wear masks for everyone’s protection.
“The people who are applying now are more serious,” said Brittany Ott, animal caretaker, at the Humane Society of Noble County.
In a story Tuesday in USA Today it was reported that the Michigan-based Bissell Pet Foundation recently partnered with 84 shelters around the country to help find homes for nearly 3,200 dogs and cats under its first pandemic-relief Empty the Shelters campaign.
When the foundation surveyed 50 of those shelters, 14% had completely emptied their cages during the campaign, while 38% reported they came close to emptying, according to foundation spokeswoman Bri Olson. The foundation is repeating the campaign with more shelters starting May 9.
Community support
Despite a record number of unemployed individuals in the four county area, shelters haven’t been hit with large numbers of surrendered animals.
Many of them report the opposite, that people are stepping up to assist the shelters with donations and adoptions.
“The community has been amazing, in helping with donations and fostering,” Ott said.
She said since the stay-at-home order has been in place around 20 individuals have reached out to the shelter for assistance.
The Noble County shelter along with several of the other shelters have programs in place to help residents who are in need of food for their animals.
The Humane Society of Noble County will provide one bag of food for residents in need every month. This helps slow the number of animals surrendered.
The DeKalb Humane Society distributed dog and cat food on Saturday thanks to a $500 grant from the United Way.
“We haven’t seen much of a need for food, we normally get more,” said Kelly Collins-Ross, director of the DeKalb Humane Society.
Because of the stay-at-home order the shelters are able to tap their normal volunteer staff, who bring companionship to the animals on a weekly basis.
“Our cats are missing the everyday interaction with the public,” Ott said.
She said before the pandemic residents would be in an out of the shelter daily spending time with the animals.
Looking to the future
Directors and staff members at each of the shelters have one concern as people begin to transition back to work as restrictions begin to loosen across the state.
Their concern is people won’t have time for their new family members. They are all hoping it doesn’t lead to more animals being surrendered in the coming months.
Miller said now is the time to start working with the new family members, before people start transitioning back to work to ease separation anxiety.
Currently many of the dogs are used to having a human home with them 24/7.
“Work with your dogs now, make them spend time in their kennel while you are at home,” she said to help ease the separation anxiety. “Slowly start working with the animal.”
With individuals having extra time at home, many of the shelters were able to find homes for some of their more difficult animals, which required a little more attention and training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.