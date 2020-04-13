KENDALLVILLE — After a massively successful first year, Kendallville’s Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival won’t be able to repeat the magic this year due to coronavirus.
Heading into its second year, the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that the festival originally planned for May 16 is canceled for 2020.
“We waited as long as we could to see if things would change, but unfortunately it looks like we are going to have to cancel this years’ Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival,” chamber Executive Director Kristen Johnson wrote to vendors and supporters. “We considered moving the event to the fall, but quickly realized that this is EXACTLY what everyone else is trying to do with their events (festivals, weddings, graduation parties, etc.).”
It’s a blow for a festival that had a huge outpouring of support in its first year 2019.
An expansion of Kendallville’s downtown fairy door program, the family-friendly event was something new for the city to try in 2019. Bringing in arts, crafts, food vendors, merchandisers, costumed characters and performers, the four-hour street fair was an unique offering for its inaugural run.
The community embraced it, drawing hundreds to downtown Kendallville on a gorgeous morning last year. Youngsters, both boys and girls and their families swarmed Main Street in colorful costumers to engage in a bit of early summer fun.
As the coronavirus pandemic began shuttering schools, businesses and causing events to get canceled, Kendallville held out hope that the situation might improve by mid-May.
But with a month to go and no immediate signs that society will be reopened to large gatherings, the city will keep the lid on the magic until 2021.
This year’s festival may have been impacted by downtown construction work anyway as Kendallville is on the verge of launching into a massive streetscape project that will tear our sidewalks and curbs downtown.
“Next year’s event will be on Saturday, May 15th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Kendallville. The good news is, Kendallville will have a beautiful new streetscape by then, as well as several new art installations to add to the festive environment,” Johnson wrote. “Thanks for understanding. It was not an easy decision, and we are all terribly disappointed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.