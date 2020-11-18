INDIANAPOLIS — Two more COVID-19 deaths have been reported from DeKalb County as statewide case counts keep running higher than last week.
DeKalb County has now 23 deaths overall and has had seven deaths since last Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the two new deaths increase the four-county total in northeast Indiana to 37 deaths in the last 28 days.
Wednesday's daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health said DeKalb County had two new deaths, one occurring on Monday and one on Tuesday. One death was a person in their 70s and the other was a person 80 years old or older, according to state demographic data.
To date, DeKalb County has had two deaths among people in their 60s, six deaths of patients in their 70s and 15 deaths at the 80-plus age grouping.
Since Oct. 21, DeKalb County leads with 12 total deaths, followed by Noble County with 11, LaGrange County with nine and Steuben County with five.
The new deaths came on a day when LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties all received red ratings from the state's county metrics system, indicating very high spread of COVID-19. Noble County, while remaining in the second-worst orange, also saw worsening trends in its numbers and is close to entering that red rating too.
Statewide, COVID-19 numbers continue to trend high with Wednesday's numbers still running higher than last week, suggesting record-breaking counts may be in store later this week.
On Wednesday, Indiana logged 6,015 new cases of COVID-19m the fourth-highest single day total ever.
While it's not record-breaking in itself, it's the highest case count ever reported on a Wednesday and is about 1,000 cases higher than last Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Case counts so far this week have been running 600-2,000 cases higher than last week on a same-day comparison. That's historically been a strong indicator that cases will run higher throughout the week, which is likely to mean new records by week's end.
The state has set new all-time case count highs at least once every week for seven straight weeks, with that peak usually falling between Thursday and Saturday.
Case counts generally hit their highest point of the week on Saturday, with last Saturday logging the current all-time high of more than 8,300 cases.
Indiana also logged 60 total deaths on Wednesday as the state continues to see more deaths this month than in any other month since the state had its first death in March. As of Wednesday, Indiana is averaging about 41 deaths per day.
Statewide hospitalizations continue to rocket upward, with the state breaking the 3,000 threshold for total COVID-19 patients admitted for the first time ever, hitting 3,040 total patients in treatment.
The total hospital census has increased every day except for two so far in November. Hospitalizations have tripled since they sat at just under 1,000 total patients on Oct. 3.
Historically about 1-in-6 people who enter a hospital for COVID-19 treatment die there, meaning that record-high hospitalizations is a likely indicator of continuing high death counts.
Hospitalizations in Health District 3, which covers northeast Indiana, have risen to 397 total patients, more than quadruple the patient census on Oct. 1 of 94 people.
As has been the case for weeks now, local case counts continue rising sharply.
DeKalb County added 60 new cases as of Wednesday's report, Noble County added 57, Steuben County was up 49 and LaGrange County increased 22 cases.
All four counties saw sharp increases in their new per-capita cases from a week ago, with Noble County having the second-highest new case rate in the region behind only Elkhart County. LaGrange County claimed the dubious title of highest positivity rate in the state this week, at 30%.
No other deaths were reported in the four-county area Wednesday. Noble County remains at 44 overall, LaGrange County at 24 and Steuben County at 13.
Northeast Indiana is currently one of the state's worst regions for COVID-19.
Health District 3, which includes the four-county area, Allen and Whitley counties and five others to the south of those, is now averaging 842 new cases of COVID-19 per day, nearly 10 times higher than the average of 86 cases per day combined on Oct. 1.
The region's positivity rate has increased from 4.5% on Oct. 1 to 15.9% as of this week and average deaths have increased from one per day or less than one per day in early October to as many as seven deaths per day recently.
