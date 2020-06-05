INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana schools must use local COVID-19 data in determining whether they can reopen this fall, said guidance provided by the Indiana Department of Education on Friday.
Indiana’s Considerations for Learning and Safe Schools (IN-CLASS) was developed in partnership with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office, the Indiana State Department of Health, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, the Indiana High School Athletic Association and IDOE’s Reentry Advisory Group, comprised of practitioners and professional organizations.
“The health and safety of Hoosier students, school staff and communities is priority one. Providing students with a quality education is critical and therefore it is crucial we offer considerations focused on getting students back in the classroom in a safe manner,” said Jennifer McCormick, superintendent of public instruction. “Considering the many unknowns associated with COVID-19, we also recognize the importance of alternative learning opportunities. We appreciate the thoughtful and collaborative spirit in which IN-CLASS was developed.”
The main thrust behind IN-CLASS is using local COVID-19 conditions as a roadmap toward reentry, using e-learning or a mix of both, the 38-page plan said. Currently, under Holcomb's Back on Track plan to reopen the state, schools are allowed to reopen on July 1.
"In light of this new pandemic environment, schools must understand two key factors: 1) the school’s ability to maintain a safe and healthy school environment, and 2) the prevalence of COVID-19 in their community. Schools will need to constantly evaluate these two key factors as schools and communities will most likely fluctuate between the various phases of disease transmission over the coming months," said the guide.
The considerations schools must follow are lengthy and include everything from sanitation to serving special needs students. There will have to be board and community involvement to determine what course a school district should follow.
"Local school boards, led by superintendents and administrative teams, should work with appropriate stakeholders to focus on the immediate needs to prepare for school operations under the current pandemic," the plan said.
This will also include working with local departments of health and the state to monitor the COVID-19 situation locally on making decisions.
To view the IN-CLASS reentry considerations, visit https://bit.ly/3dCgHMp. For more information on IDOE’s commitment to schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, including up-to-date resources, visit www.doe.in.gov/covid-19.
