Area nursing homes are currently COVID-free.
For the week ended March 3, the 17 long-term care facilities in the four-county area reported no new cases among residents or staff and had no resident deaths.
It’s a continuing sign that both COVID-19 activity has slowed around the region but also that vaccine distribution to facilities has helped protect both the residents and the facility workers from new infection.
In total, the 17 nursing homes have logged more than 500 cases all time and at least 139 deaths, but those numbers have hit a standstill recently.
Nursing home staff were eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Indiana among the first priority group when the first vaccines started going out in mid-December. The state had also quickly focused on vaccinating nursing home residents, a cohort that has accounted for about half of all COVID-19 deaths so far in the pandemic.
Statewide, deaths among nursing home residents have almost completely disappeared.
At their peak in December, the state was losing 50-plus nursing home residents per day to COVID-19, but that number started plummeting by the end of 2020 and continues sharply downward so far in 2021 to where the state has been averaging fewer than five deaths per day among nursing home residents lately.
That follows a national trend as vaccine distribution has blunted the impact to long-term care residents all over the U.S.
“I can’t tell you how happy we are about it … A peak of thirty thousand cases a week just three months ago, now three thousand new cases a week – a 90% drop ... It’s just absolutely astonishing,” American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living President and CEO Mark Parkinson said recently.
Statewide deaths have plummeted, too, as Indiana has focused its vaccine distribution on the oldest and most vulnerable Hoosiers first. The state went from 103 deaths per day at its peak in mid-December to just seven per day as of this week.
Hoosiers 60 and older have accounted for 93% of all deaths in Indiana and vaccine uptake among those populations has been strong.
Uptake among those groups has been 72% for people 80-plus, 73% for Hoosiers in their 70s and 60% for Hoosiers in their 60s, who have only more recently become eligible. Those numbers come from the Indiana State Department of Health and reflect the percentage of those age groups who have already received or are signed up to receive vaccinations.
That vaccination availability and uptake have helped slash the state’s death rate.
Aside from deaths, statewide hospitalizations are just shy of a record low. Currently, 598 Hoosiers are hospitalized for COVID-19, which is just three higher than the all-time low of 595 during the pandemic set back on June 26.
