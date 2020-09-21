The Indiana Seaplane Pilots Association’s 18th annual Splash In at Lake James at Pokagon State Park was certainly a crowd pleaser on Sunday. There 23 aircraft that arrived, including a few surprise guests from as far away as Green Bay, Wisconsin. “What an AMAZING weekend, there are few words to describe how special this weekend’s Splash In was in the shadows of a pandemic. We pivoted the events activities to be considerate of this and worked with the State Park Staff to develop an accepted plan to safely have the event,” said event organizer and Pilots Association President Randy Strebig, Lake James. Above, an eight-passenger Cessna Caravan owned by Jay Tuthill of Chicago and Lake George was a huge presence on the lawn in front of Potawatomi Inn. At right, Tom Hickson, Poplar Grove, Illinois, flies a Cessna 180 over Potawatomi Inn. Below, a girl takes a photo of a Vulmer, a home-built aircraft owned by Randy Hebron, Westland, Michigan. A photo gallery can be found at kpcnews.com or theheraldrepublican.com.

