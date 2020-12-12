ANGOLA — Forgivable loans totaling $73,000 have been awarded to eight small businesses in Angola through funding from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and the Angola Investment Fund.
The city added $100,000 to the $250,000 given by OCRA to give the loan program $350,000 to be dispersed. The program is similar to the federal Payroll Protection Program that was devised during legislation passed this spring.
The recipients — Brown-N-Bare Tanning, Larry’s Lock and Safe, McCool’s Tavern, Procup Racing, Sutton’s Deli, Timbers Steakhouse & Seafood, Fitt4Life and ROCO Hair Shop — received their awards Friday at the Angola Training Center during a socially-distanced ceremony. The loans ranged from $5,000-$10,000.
“We don’t want anyone to have to pay any of this money back,” said Mark Cowen of the Angola Investment Fund. “We want this money to be forgiven.”
As long as the businesses can prove the funds were spent for approved purposes, Cowen said the board will have no problem forgiving the loan.
Those purposes include mortgage, rent, utilities, insurance, property taxes or other similar expenses to help sustain the business. Payroll is not an eligible use for the funds.
Eligible businesses for the loans are those that are for-profit, registered with the state and employ under 50 people in the service and retail industries. The majority of the employees must qualify as low- to moderate-income, with an income cap per employee of $37,200. The business must have seen a negative impact because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each business must also be in the corporate limits of Angola.
The loans each have an automatic six-month deferral period.
Cowen said the board recommends recipients open a completely separate bank account to hold the loan funds that way tracking how the money is spent is easier. Once the money is spent, the business is to submit paperwork back to the board for forgiveness approval.
“We have another 15 to 18 businesses looking to apply for funds,” Cowen said. “This $350,000 will all be spent on a really good cause.”
More information on the loan program, including a link to the application can be found at https://bit.ly/38aFB4D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.