ANGOLA — Trine University has honored faculty members with its annual academic awards.
“These individuals epitomize the hard work, keen focus on student success and outstanding dedication of all of our faculty and staff,” said John Shannon, vice president for academic affairs. “Their efforts have made a huge difference in the lives of our students, and these awards provide a way for us to recognize and commend them on a job well done.”
Several faculty have been named recipients of the McKetta-Smith Excellence in Teaching Awards, established by trustee and 1937 alumnus John J. McKetta in 1989. The awards recognize outstanding teaching among Trine University faculty.
Darryl Webber, chair and professor in the Wade Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, is the recipient of the Steve and Mary Yacynch McKetta Excellence in Teaching Award and the Professor Gerald H. Moore Overall Excellence in Teaching Award.
Roberta Gagnon, assistant professor in the Department of Design Engineering Technology, is the recipient of the Frank and Julia Gelet McKetta Excellence in Teaching Award.
Allen Hersel, professor in the McKetta Department of Chemical and Bioprocess Engineering, is the recipient of the Charles and Sue Ragan Gelet Excellence in Teaching Award.
Kevin Woolverton, associate professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, is the recipient of the John J. and Mary Gelet McKetta Excellence in Teaching Award.
Sam Drerup, associate professor of biology, is the recipient of the Robert Andrew and Anne Ewing Excellence in Teaching Award.
Ashley Overton, associate professor in the Franks School of Education, is the recipient of the Merle J. and Anna Mae McKetta Excellence in Teaching Award.
Christine Olding, assistant professor in the Department of Humanities and Communication, is the recipient of the Robert Ewing and Gail Stewart Smith Excellence in Teaching Award.
Lauren Decker, instructor in the Department of Mathematics and Physics, is the recipient of the Helen Smith McKetta Excellence in Teaching Award.
Brandon Podgorski, assistant professor in the Ketner School of Business, is the recipient of the Charles William, Nelle Paris and Mary Ann McKetta Excellence in Teaching Award.
Gary Greene, associate professor in the Reiners Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, is the 2020 recipient of the Faculty Scholarship Award, given in recognition of going above and beyond regular duties and dedicating great time and effort to produce quality scholarly work. Sheri Thomson, administrative assistant in the Allen School of Engineering and Computing, is the recipient of the Academic Service Award, which recognizes going above and beyond regular duties by committing extraordinary time, resources and dedication to the betterment of Trine University.
Katherine Thomas, adjunct faculty member in the Franks School of Education, is the 2020 recipient of the Out- standing Adjunct Award for Main Campus. Thomas Smead is the recipient of the TrineOnline Outstanding Teaching Award, given in recognition of teaching excellence and exceptional service to TrineOnline undergraduate courses. Hany Othman is the recipient of the College of Graduate and Professional Studies Outstanding Teaching Award, given in recognition of teaching excellence and exceptional service to graduate programs.
Tricia Widenhoefer, assistant professor in the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program, is the recipient of the College of Health Professions Excellence in Teaching Award, given In recognition of teaching excellence and exceptional service to the College of Health Professions.
Sameer Sharma, associate professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, is the recipient of the Barrenbrugge Award, endowed by alumnus Charles Barrenbrugge for excellence in teaching, achievement in research or other scholarly endeavors, and service to the university.
The awards are normally presented during the Commencement Breakfast, which was canceled this year along with other commencement events due to the COVID-19 outbreak. A formal presentation is planned later in the year.
