LAKE JAMES — The Indiana Seaplane Pilots Association’s annual Splashin at Pokagon State Park is going to soar again this year on Sunday, but with some changes in order to accommodate social distancing requirements and other precautions dictated by state and local guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s exactly what we’ve done,” said Randy Strebig, Splashin organizer and Indiana’s representative to the National Seaplane Pilots Association.
The event is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Perhaps one of the biggest changes this year is going to be the lack of free seaplane rides that have been made available to the public via drawings in past years.
“One, we’re not going to do rides this year. That makes for a crowd around the check-in table,” Strebig said. “I love the rides. Especially for the kids. They love it. I look forward to it again, post COVID.”
Also, masks are going to be required. In order to make sure people will be wearing masks, the Steuben County Tourism Bureau is going to make available commemorative masks created for the Splashin. They will be free and limited to the first 500 people.
People are going to have to stay distanced from others, outside of their family or friend circles.
To make up for the lost rides, there will be a chance to learn about the pilots and their aircraft through organized events.
A professional aviation events announcer will be on hand to provide information about the pilots and their aircraft over a public address system. Then, in an organized fashion, each pilot will be allowed to fly a demonstration of his or her aircraft over the staging area at the Potawatomi Inn beach, as has been done randomly in the past. This will take place in both the morning and afternoon.
As of Monday, there were 15 confirmed planes and five “maybes,” Strebig said.
This year’s featured pilot is Tom Glotfelty, Tecumseh, Michigan. Glotfelty is being honored for the educational work he did last year after strong winds chased many of the pilots away early.
Glotfelty flies a Cessna 185 that features a big bear on its tail.
Many children got to tour Glotfelty’s plane and learn about aviation after most of the pilots and planes had departed last year.
“I just thought he deserves some recognition from that,” Strebig said.
Last year’s featured plane, a Republic Seabee RC-3 that was not able to attend due to mechanical reasons, will actually be at this year’s event.
The Republic Seabee RC-3, which was supposed to become a popular plane for recreational aviation following its popularity with pilots during World War II, actually ended up in production for only two years following the end of the war. It is a unique amphibious plane with a rear, push engine.
It is a flying-boat type of plane that has retractable landing gear.
Owner of this Seabee, which was built in 1947, the final year of production, is Ed “ET” Tello of Lake Norman, Long Island, North Carolina. He is North Carolina’s representative to the Seaplane Pilots Association.
People around the Lake James area will probably start noticing seaplanes in the skies on Saturday when many out-of-town pilots start to show up for the event, which is expected to draw some 30 planes if the weather allows.
The event itself runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., though some pilots have been known to stay past the 4 p.m. conclusion, depending on the weather.
Aircraft that have only pontoons park at the beach in front of Potawatomi Inn. Other planes, the amphibious, can park on the lawn in front of Potawatomi Inn.
The event is put on by the Pilots Association with support from Pokagon and Potawatomi Inn with assistance from the Steuben County Tourism Bureau and the Lake James Association.
People who arrive by boat are asked to stay clear of the landing area in the lake in front of the Potawatomi Inn beach. For those arriving by vehicle, the standard entrance of $7 per Indiana licensed vehicle and $9 for out of state vehicles is charged.
