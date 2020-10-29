LIGONIER — Avalon Village nursing home in Ligonier is in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak that hit at least 20 residents as of Oct. 21, according to the most currently available data.
Nursing homes have become a renewed flashpoint for COVID-19 activity across the state as wider unchecked spread of the virus in the community has leeched back into nursing facilities in October.
Avalon Village reported 20 resident cases in the period between Oct. 14-21, while also indicating six staff cases total since the start of the pandemic, according the Indiana State Department of Health’s long-term care dashboard.
Based on demographic information provided by the state, one case is a person in their 50s, seven cases are people in their 60s, 10 are residents in their 70s and two cases are people 80 years old and older.
The data is only current to Oct. 21 as the state’s long-term care dashboard statistics run a week in lag. As of that date, the facility had reported no deaths.
At 20 cases, that would make it the third significant outbreak in a nursing home to date in Noble County since March.
Earlier in the spring, Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville had more than 60 residents test positive for COVID-19, resulting in 13 deaths, while Sacred Heart Home in Avilla had 28 cases and 11 deaths in its facility.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said the Ligonier facility has been hit with multiple cases recently and has temporarily closed itself off as it works to control the outbreak.
“They have shut down, closed down the facility to visitors and have isolated the people involved,” Gaff said. “But they have a large number of positive residents in that facility along with at least a couple of staff members, who have been positive.”
A phone call placed to Avalon Village Thursday was directed to the facility’s executive director and a message left was not returned as of Thursday afternoon.
Gaff said right now Avalon Village is the only facility with multiple positive cases in Noble County. Other facilities have been doing regular testing to maintain surveillance and prevent new outbreaks, with Gaff mentioning that testing helped catch one staff member at a facility and allowed them to go into isolation before potentially infecting other staff members or residents.
“There are no multiple-person outbreaks that I am aware of in the county, but they’re testing regularly and because of the frequent testing they’re detecting the occasional person in the staff members that they isolate and so far have no had any outbreaks. So they’re doing the best they can,” Gaff said.
Nursing homes across the state have seen a resurgence in cases after health officials mostly stomped out the virus earlier this spring.
After responding to and quelling the problem in April and May, cases in nursing homes across the state dropped significantly, to a point as low as an average of just 10 cases per day from hundreds of facilities statewide.
Deaths also dropped sharply to around five deaths per day from nursing home residents.
Nursing home deaths account for about six in every 10 deaths statewide since March.
But since mid-September, the state has seen a second surge in cases and deaths in nursing homes, a trend that has been steadily increasing to near-spring numbers since.
As of last week, the average daily cases from nursing homes had risen to about 90 per day, about four times higher than the pre-surge average of 24 per day on Sept. 10.
Deaths have also more than doubled in the same time frame, from an average of six per day on Sept. 10 to 14 per day as of last week.
State health officials had warned that wider community spread would eventually lead to the virus working back to more vulnerable populations, a warning that has appeared to have come true in October.
On Wednesday, the state announced that starting Monday is was deploying the first of three waves of Indiana National Guard soldiers who will report to nursing homes around the state to assist long-term care staff in tasks like data entry, testing and infection control procedures in hopes of relieving overworked staff and help squash the nursing homes outbreaks a second time.
