Those who do not know history are prone to repeat it. A review of the medical literature from 100 years ago can shed light on COVID-19 from today.
From August 24, 1918: “SPANISH INFLUENZA” Journal of A.M.A August 1918
A pandemic of an acute influenza-like disease is passing over Europe, civilized and barbarian. Fortunately the outbreak in England and among the Allied troops on the continent is now on the wane. In view of the likelihood that the pandemic will reach this country, all observations in regard to its manifestations and nature are of special interest. Among the young and healthy there seem to have been no serious consequences, and no definite statements are made as to the death rate, which in any event thus far has been very low.
From J.A.M.A 71(13) September 1918
During the past two weeks, August 28 to September 11, there has begun a severe and rapidly spreading epidemic of influenza in the First Naval District. More than 2,000 cases have been reported in these two weeks, and there are indications of a rapid spread of the infection. The outstanding feature of this epidemic is its high degree of communicability.
Philadelphia detected its first case of a deadly, fast-spreading strain of influenza on September 17, 1918. The next day, in an attempt to halt the virus’ spread, city officials launched a campaign against coughing, spitting, and sneezing in public. Yet 10 days later and despite the prospect of an epidemic at its doorstep the city hosted a parade that 200,000 people attended.
Shortly after health measures were put in place in Philadelphia, a case popped up in St. Louis. Two days later, the city shut down most public gatherings and quarantined victims in their homes. The cases slowed. By the end of the pandemic, between 50 and 100 million people were dead worldwide, including more than 500,000 Americans but the death rate in St. Louis was less than half of the rate in Philadelphia.
Public health interventions were the first line of defense against the epidemic in the absence of a vaccine. These measures include closing schools, shops, and restaurants; placing restrictions on transportation; mandating social distancing, and banning public gatherings. Of course, getting citizens to comply with such orders was another story: In 1918, a San Francisco health officer shot three people when one refused to wear a mandatory face mask. In Arizona, police handed out $10 fines for those caught without the protective gear. But eventually, the most drastic and sweeping measures paid off.
After implementing a multitude of strict closures and controls on public gatherings, St. Louis, San Francisco, Milwaukee, and Kansas City responded fastest and most effectively: Interventions there were credited with cutting transmission rates by 30 to 50 percent. New York City, which reacted earliest to the crisis with mandatory quarantines and staggered business hours, experienced the lowest death rate on the Eastern seaboard.
In 1918, the studies found, the key to flattening the curve was social distancing. In 2007, two studies published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences sought to understand how responses influenced the disease’s spread in different cities. By comparing fatality rates, timing, and public health interventions, they found death rates were around 50 percent lower in cities that implemented preventative measures early on, versus those that did so late or not at all. The most effective efforts had simultaneously closed schools, churches, and theaters, and banned public gatherings. This allowed time for vaccine development and lessened the strain on health care systems.
The studies reached another important conclusion: That relaxing intervention measures too early could cause an otherwise stabilized city to relapse. St. Louis, for example, was so emboldened by its low death rate that the city lifted restrictions on public gatherings less than two months after the outbreak began. A rash of new cases soon followed. Of the cities that kept interventions in place, none experienced a second wave of high death rates.
Social distancing isn’t a new idea — it saved thousands of American lives during the 1918 pandemic. It will work for the COVID-19 pandemic if enforced.
Lauren Vogel, D.O. MPH, of Angola is Medical Director Branch Hillsdale St. Joseph Community Health Agency.
