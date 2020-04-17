KENDALLVILLE — No-Sag Products has issued a WARN notice to the city and state this week, indicating that it is completing incremental layoffs affecting 95 workers at its Kendallville site.
Jason Maneke, human resources manager for No-Sag, issued the notice dated April 14 that the layoffs will be indefinite at this time but shouldn’t be permanent.
“There are ninety-five (95) employees currently affected at this employment site,” the letter reads, indicating the 2225 Production Road location in the city’s east industrial park. “These layoffs occurred incrementally beginning on March 24, 2020 and through April 17, 2020. These layoffs will continue indefinitely, but are intended to be temporary and last less than six months.”
The reason behind the layoffs, like many other area manufacturers, is COVID-19.
“We would like to have given more notice of this action, but were unable to do so because of how quickly our operations were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter states.
The notice from No-Sag comes shortly after nearby industrial park neighbor Hendrickson filed notice that it had furloughed 103 employees because of the ongoing pandemic.
Many Noble and LaGrange county manufacturers have been pummeled by the pandemic. Earlier this month, about 80% of all new unemployment claims filed in the two counties were from workers in manufacturing.
County economic development officials expect once the state reopens and manufacturers and other businesses are able to get back to more typical work schedules that employment should bounce back fairly quickly.
However, companies who have lost weeks of revenue due to the pandemic may be slower to restart or may not bring back the same workforce they had prior to the disruption, which could leave many workers in northeast Indiana continuing to look for work even when the state reopens to business.
