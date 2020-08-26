ANGOLA — So far, things have been fairly quiet in Fremont, Hamilton and Prairie Heights schools when it comes to COVID-19.
The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County has had six reported cases in two of its schools. With the Angola High School football team coming into contact Friday with a player from DeKalb High School who has COVID-19, the entire 47-player squad has been placed under quarantine.
In all, some 109 students and staff at MSD schools have been placed under quarantine as of Wednesday.
In the other schools, only Hamilton Community Schools has had any COVID-19 activity, with one reported case.
"To date, we have had one quarantine situation involving a handful of students and several staff. We continue to follow our cleaning protocol on a daily basis," Hamilton Superintendent Anthony Cassel said in an email. "If we feel under Health Department guidance that a student should be tested, we make that recommendation. If they would test positive, we would follow the appropriate recommendations for contact tracing and quarantines."
Fremont Superintendent Bill Stitt said it's sort of a waiting game with COVID-19.
"We all know it is just a mater of time before a positive case appears in all of our schools," Stitt said. "Since the beginning of school we have had approximately 16 students sent home because of different symptoms. All have had an alternative (non-COVID-19) diagnosis from their primary care physician."
That's the same scenario at Prairie Heights Community Schools.
"We have had students out sick just like any other year. Some have been tested and others are quarantined due to being around someone that may have been exposed. Since we've been back we have had no positive tests for our students or staff," said Prairie Heights Superintendent Jeff Reed.
At Angola Middle School, there was a case where a special education teacher became infected with COVID-19. Because of adequate distancing from students and others and wearing personal protective equipment, only the teacher had to quarantined.
Students impacted by the decision will be doing their course work virtually from home until Sept. 8 when the teacher is cleared to return, said Brent Wilson, MSD superintendent.
"Keeping our staff healthy is going to be a challenge," Wilson said.
This comes as the state prepares to launch a dashboard that will provide information about testing and cases in schools statewide.
The new online tool designed to help educators track COVID-19 cases in Indiana could be available next month, state officials say.
The dashboard will let people see the number of cases in a given school, along with a cumulative number, said Dr. Kristina Box, commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health.
“Having this information will help better inform how our schools are being impacted by COVID-19 and may help guide districts to guide their operational plans,” Box said at a recent briefing, the Associated Press reported.
The department has been gathering hundreds of thousands of student records for the tool.
Trine University has also provided a dashboard that updates testing activity there. The information is available to the public through Trine's website, trine.edu/testing.
Trine has had 11 positive cases after an initial nine positives from testing right before classes started on Aug. 10, the university's dashboard said on Wednesday, the latest update. Of the 11 cases at Trine, 10 people are considered recovered. There have been 1,163 people affiliated with Trine — students and coaches — who have been tested.
Trine's positivity rate is 0.9%. This compares with a 5.2% positivity rate for the entire state and 6.0% for unique tests and 2.9% for all tests for Steuben County.
