INDIANAPOLIS — Another Steuben County resident has died, making it the third deaths in the last 10 days in the county.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health's Saturday report, the sixth death in Steuben County occurred on Friday. No additional information was immediately available. Demographic information from the state is still suppressed at this time, so no age or gender breakdowns are yet available.
Steuben County had also recorded deaths on Aug. 27 and Aug. 31 prior to the new death. In total, there have been nine deaths in the four-county area since Aug. 19.
Indiana logged 11 deaths in Saturday's report. The state has had double-digit deaths four of the past five days.
Statewide, Saturday was another day with more than a thousand new cases, as the state recorded 1,077 new cases. Case counts have topped 1,000 for three straight days and, depending on Sunday's total, the state may be poised to hit 100,000 cases all-time on Sunday.
Testing was high again at almost 21,000 total tests, with a positivity rate of 5.15%, up from Friday.
Hospitalizations were down to close out the week at 771 total patients statewide as of Friday, the lowest point since July 13. Total hospitalizations had been as high as 987 on Aug. 24.
Statewide deaths have been up recently, averaging about 12 deaths per day so far in September, up from slightly over 10 per day throughout August.
Locally, cases were up on Saturday at a slightly higher level.
Steuben County added 10 cases, Noble County and DeKalb counties were up nine cases each and LaGrange County was up five.
No other counties recorded deaths. Noble County remains at 31 deaths all time, LaGrange County had lost 11 and DeKalb County has had seven deaths all time.
In the week since Aug. 29,DeKalb County increased 44 cases, Steuben County was up 41, Noble County added 36 cases and LaGrange County had 21 new cases.
