MERRILLVILLE — NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by NIPSCO’s parent company NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI), announced today a commitment of $97,000 in funding from the foundation to 18 organizations across the 30 northern Indiana counties NIPSCO serves.
The contributions are intended to support the delivery of emergency services and hunger relief to local communities in need as a result of the COVID-19 public health crisis.
These funds are in addition to the $400,000 donation made in March 2020 by the NiSource Charitable Foundation to the American Red Cross in Indiana.
Organizations selected to receive the COVID-19-related funding:
Combined Community Services, Kosciusko County, food and bill assistance; Community; Harvest of Northeast Indiana, farm wagon mobile pantries; Food Bank of Northern Indiana, food pantry ; Franciscan Foundation, personal protective equipment and medical supplies; Ivy Tech Foundation, Kokomo Region, student food and bill assistance; Lake Area United Way, childcare grants; Lake County Salvation Army, food and housing assistance; Living Well in Wabash County, community cupboard and senior meals; Northwest Indiana Food Bank, hunger relief; The Rescue Mission, serving 10 northeast Indiana counties, community meals; United Way of Allen County, emergency relief fund; United Way of Cass County, emergency relief fund; United Way of Elkhart County, hunger and housing relief; United Way of Howard County, emergency relief; United Way of LaPorte County, food pantry and emergency needs; United Way of Porter County, childcare, food and bill assistance; United Way of St. Joseph County, childcare, food and bill assistance; United Way of White County, operations support.
“As the need continues for providing vital services and critical care to those individuals and families most impacted by COVID-19, we’re pleased to partner with several local organizations to help maximize that aid across the communities we serve,” said NIPSCO vice president of communications and external affairs, Jennifer Montague. “Getting through an event of this magnitude requires all of us working together and doing all that we can to provide support.”
NIPSCO has also taken a number of actions to help customers through the COVID-19 pandemic, including suspending shutoffs for non-payment and waiving late payment fees until further notice. In addition, the company is offering its most flexible payment plans to customers impacted by or facing hardship due to COVID-19. Customers should contact NIPSCO directly for payment plan details.
Customers may also qualify for assistance from a number of community action agencies. The CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act has allocated additional funding to programs like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Community Services Block Grant. These programs can help individuals and families cover costs related to energy bills, employment, education, transportation, food, housing and more.
For full details of the company’s COVID-19 response, visit NiSource.com or NIPSCO.com/coronavirus.
To learn more about how NIPSCO Gives Back, visit NIPSCO.com/community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.