INDIANAPOLIS — LaGrange County improved to a blue rating, showing low community spread of COVID-19, while Noble County ticked up a level in this week’s county rankings.
DeKalb and Steuben counties remained in yellow, or moderate, ratings from the previous week's county rankings.
The changes came amid a week in which the state overall saw improvement.
Both Steuben and Noble counties saw their positivity rates inch up while DeKalb and LaGrange counties saw their positivities decline over the previous week.
The weekly ratings are from the County Metrics map at the Indiana State Health Department COVID-19 dashboard.
Steuben has received a yellow rating all four weeks so far, while DeKalb County has been there the last three weeks after opening in the first week in the orange due to a high number of cases from a nursing-home outbreak.
DeKalb County is on the verge of returning to orange based on recent data, with 94 cases per 100,000 over the last week and a positivity rate of 8.9%, a drop from the previous week. The county would rise into the orange again if cases topped 100 per 10,000 and positivity inched over 10%.
Steuben County also had a larger case count over the past week, with a per capita rate of 92 cases per 100,000, and its positivity rate climbed to 7.05%.
Noble County went from blue to yellow. The county almost doubled its cases, increasing to 71 cases per 100,000 residents. Its positivity test return was about 5.42%. This is the third week for Noble County to be in the yellow range.
Yellow ratings indicate “moderate” spread of COVID-19 and come with guidance for schools and other organizations to consider restricting some larger gatherings where social distancing isn’t possible. The state recommends that schools can keep operating in-person classes at the yellow level as long as preventative measures are continued.
LaGrange County returned to the blue this week. The county had the lowest case rate in the four-county area at just seven new cases per 100,000, and its positivity rate was 3.94%, putting it into the “low” category.
The blue rating shows “low” spread, with no additional restrictions or precautions suggested, although with encouragement to keep up interventions such as mask use, social distancing and good hygiene.
Overall as a state, Indiana showed improvement again this week, with the state again having no counties in the worst red category and improving to only two in the orange for the second week straight after having two straight weeks with seven in the orange.
Yellow counties were down a bit to 32 from 42 the week before. That's because of the improvement to blue counties, an increase from 48 last week to 58 this week.
The full statewide rankings this week can be found at coronavirus.in.gov under the County Metrics tab.
