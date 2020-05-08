KENDALLVILLE — With the Noble County Fairgrounds empty due to COVID-19, that means the income line in the checkbook is also empty.
And with gatherings still limited, with questions about whether the Noble County Community Fair will even happen this year, and with little aid available from programs aimed at workers and businesses, the coronavirus pandemic is inflicting serious damage to the Noble County Community Fair Corp.
For a nonprofit organization that exists to hosts events and makes almost all of its revenue from rentals and admissions and fees to its annual county fair, revenue for the fair board has essentially dried up.
“They’ve had to cancel all of their rental income and we’ve also lost the bluegrass festival, so basically the Noble County Fair Board does not have any income stream, yet they still have all of the normal expenses that go along with the fairgrounds — water bills, electric bills, insurance bills to pay,” said Noble County Purdue Extension Educator Doug Keenan, who works closely with the fair group to host the annual 4-H component of the county fair.
In April, the fairground had expenses of about $5,000 to cover, but due to the previous stay-at-home order and ongoing restrictions barring large gatherings and public events, the fair board lost $10,000 in rental income.
Fair board first vice president Mary Zeigler said that although contracts don’t require the organization to return rentals for events that are booked but don’t happen, the fair board has been refunding individuals and groups that have canceled due to COVID-19 because it’s simply the right thing to do for the no-fault cancellations.
The Memorial Day weekend bluegrass festival has already been canceled this year as well as a variety of other weddings and events, Zeigler said.
Some are already trying to reschedule for later in the year, but now people and events are competing for a limited number of available dates. So while the fair board may make up a little in some previously unbooked dates in the fall, it will simply lose out on revenue from some events that simply don’t reschedule or can’t get a date because of other bookings.
It’s also affected ancillary events, like the 4-H fish fry that runs during the bluegrass festival as a fundraiser and, now, is canceled along with the music fest.
“I had 12 rentals already that I have had to talk to them about. Ten of those have rescheduled,” Zeigler said. “I’m not taking new rentals because I want to be fair the rentals that we already had booked, we’re trying to work with the community and those that have rentals already.”
The current COVID-19 situation also is putting the fair board in a bind about its namesake event — the Noble County Community Fair currently scheduled for July 12-18.
It’s unclear, at this time, whether the fair will happen, whether it will be some reduced version of the normal festivities or whether it will totally canceled.
Keenan said Purdue University will be issuing guidance to 4-H clubs on Friday, May 15, and that will help determine whether the 4-H component of the fair can happen.
What happens with 4-H will help determine what happens with the greater fair, fair board Treasurer Amy Fischer said. While the fair activities and vendors are technically separate from 4-H, both halves cooperate and benefit from each other to put on a singular, large, entertaining day at the fairgrounds.
Technically, if the state stays on course with its “Back on Track” five-step reopening plan, the fair could occur based on the state guidelines. If everything stays on the proposed timeline, Indiana would enter Stage 5 on July 4, allowing large gatherings and festivals like the fair to resume.
The uncertainty makes planning an event two months in the future really difficult, Fischer said.
Will Indiana hit its reopening deadline or will some delay lead to a situation where the fair can’t happen? Even if it does stay on track, will people feel comfortable coming out?
“Even if right now they say we’re going to be able to do the events for 4-H in July and we plan this fair and in the next month we see a surge in cases and then they shut us down again, what do we do? Even if we don’t and we have it maybe on a much smaller scale, are people going to come out if they’re concerned about being in crowds?” Fischer said.
That uncertainty also has a financial component with it. As the fair board solicits sponsorships from area businesses and organizations, how can members go around asking for money for an event they’re not sure will even happen?
Organizations like the fair board are also in between the cracks of federal aid programs that were designed to help people weather the economic impacts of COVID-19 related shutdowns.
Federal programs gave support to workers displaced from work or with reduced hours, provided paid sick and family leave, and offered money to businesses to prop up their books to keep workers paid or support their operations.
But the fair board is not a for-profit business. It has no employees. It’s only “business” is hosting events. So outside of one disaster loan, that provided $1,000 in relief, the fair board hasn’t been eligible for aid.
Some local and regional foundations have created funds to support area nonprofits, but those have really been focused on front-line agencies assisting people negatively affected by COVID-19 like health care providers, food banks or other social service agencies.
“While we are hurting, we don’t want to take money away from an organization that is putting food on people’s tables or something like that,” Fischer said.
In the end, the fair board is asking the community to help. Support of the fair and local events has always been strong and the goal of the fair has been to give the community a great event year in and year out. But they’re asking for help in an hour of need.
“We’re also crying for help. We need community help. We try to be there for the community when we can,” Zeigler said.
Anyone who would like to help financial can mail donations to the Noble County Community Fair Corp. at P.O. Box 5222, Kendallville, IN, 46755.
Outside of financial support, the fairgrounds could also benefit from volunteer work. Someone willing to mow pro-bono, or people willing to walk the grounds and help pick up sticks, rake leaves, clean up — any and all help would be greatly appreciated right now.
“We want to weather this storm and be able to, regardless of what happens, we want to come back next year bigger and better. But we have to weather the storm first, that is the struggle,” Fischer said.
