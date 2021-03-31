INDIANAPOLIS — After posting its best week every a week ago, the state lost ground in its weekly COVID-19 ratings.
It's the last week the ratings will have an effect on local gathering restrictions, as next week counties will be able to determine their own local guidelines.
The increase in yellow ratings this week comes amid the state seeing some small increases in cases and positivity at the end of month and into April.
This week, 55 of the state's 92 counties area rated blue, the best rating for low spread of COVID-19, with an increase to 37 counties in yellow for moderate spread and two counties in orange for high spread.
Last week, the state had 66 blue counties, 25 yellow and one orange, so the new ratings are a downgrade for the state.
Locally, DeKalb County returned to yellow rating from blue a week ago, while Steuben County stayed yellow and Noble and LaGrange counties held in blue.
In DeKalb County, an increase in the weekly positivity rate pushed the county back into a yellow rating.
Positivity rose to 5.17%, up from 3.83% last week, which was enough to trigger the county back into yellow. Per-capita case counts also rose, increasing to 85 per 100,000 from 64 per 100,000 a week ago.
Steuben County also stayed in yellow as both case counts and positivity rose there, too. Cases rose to 106 cases per 100,000 while positivity rose to 7.43% from 5.72% a week ago.
Noble and LaGrange counties remained blue as they continue to see positivity levels holding below 5%, but, like the other counties, both saw increases in both metrics this week.
Noble County's case counts rose to 77 per 100,000 from 58 a week ago, while positivity is up to 3.87% from 2.56%.
In LaGrange County, case counts rose to 40 per 100,000 from 17, while positivity was up to 3.87% from 3.39%.
After 10 consecutive weeks of improvement in county ratings, this week represented the first week since Jan. 20 that COVID-19 spread has become more prevalent.
Northeast and northern Indiana have both gone mostly yellow this week after sitting in blue a week ago, while southern Indiana has also yellowed this week.
Cases, positivity and hospitalizations across the state have risen, albeit slightly, over the past week, but the increases come on the verge of the state pulling back on restrictions aimed at keeping COVID-19 in check.
As of next week, April 6, the county rankings won't control gathering size limitations, with those determinations being left up to individual counties.
Gov. Eric Holcomb also announced that the state's mask mandate will roll back to a mask advisory, meaning face coverings won't be required in public places but instead will be at the discretion of local counties, cities/towns and individual businesses.
