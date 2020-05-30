KENDALLVILLE — Despite COVID-19 concerns, Camp Wethonkitha will go on.
Starting Monday, Kendallville’s big annual day camp, Camp Wethonkitha, will open for the summer. After much deliberation, the staff at the Cole Center YMCA and Kendallville Park and Recreation Department decided to proceed with the summer day camp, with some changes.
According to Dawn McGahen, youth and family services director for the Kendallville parks department, the camp directors have met with Dr. Terry Gaff, Noble County health officer, and Suzanne Handshoe, mayor of Kendallville, to set up plans for the summer camp.
McGahen said if a camper or staff member becomes sick while at camp or in the YMCA building, they will be isolated and have to be picked up by parents. The sick camper will not be allowed back until their fever is gone and symptoms subside. She said the county health department will be notified if anybody at the camp becomes sick.
If a family member who lives with a camper, or has frequent contact with them, tests positive for COVID-19, the camper or staff member will not be allowed back even if they aren’t showing symptoms until they’ve gone through a quarantine period.
McGahen said that a multitude of extra precautionary measures will be in place to help keep the campers and staff safe. Before the camp starts, staff will have training on what to do in a COVID-19 situation and be tested.
If you drop your child off at day camp this year, things will be a little different. As soon as the child arrives, their temperature will be taken, they will wash their hands and then they will be directed to their counselors. Parents will not be allowed to be around the group, so no extra contact is made.
In the past years of camp, whole-camp group activities have gone on, but this year, campers will do more activities in smaller groups.
The amount of camp staff has stayed the same even though the number of campers is down. McGahen said even though the camper numbers are down, they wanted to be able to make smaller groups.
The campers’ daily schedule will be broken up by the morning and afternoon time periods. In the morning, campers will work on different themed “badges” from week to week to prevent summer learning loss. Once, per hour, campers and staff will be scheduled to go wash their hands to help prevent the spread of germs.
“We’ve changed things up,” McGahen said, “and we don’t want to diminish the reputation of the camp, but we also understand that we need to keep kids safe.”
She said the camp has gotten support from the community, different city departments and their volunteers. McGahen said they believe kids need to be outside and build their immune system and although living amid coronavirus can be scary, it’s a necessary part of getting life back to normal.
McGahen hopes that as the infection curve flattens and new cases hopefully decrease, they can lighten up some of their safety precautions, continue to grow the camp and have fun activities as the summer goes on.
“We’re still going to send them home tired and dirty,” McGahen said.
