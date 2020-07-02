INDIANAPOLIS — This month, Indiana will give Hoosiers a fuller view of how COVID-19 has affected long-term care facilities around the state.
It's a "better late than never" scenario, after multiple media outlets around the state asked for better data throughout April and May only to receive consistent resistance from the state to release anything beyond statewide totals.
On Wednesday, Dr. Dan Rusyniak, chief medical officer for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, announced that the state would be aiming to release facility-specific data on nursing homes by approximately mid-month.
Statewide media outlets had repeatedly pushed the state to release more detailed information after COVID-19 first started making inroads into nursing homes, where the virus in some cases shredded a highly vulnerable population.
Calls to release figures by facility, as well as even broader asks to at least break down numbers by county were previously rebuffed.
Rusyniak said Wednesday that all long-term care facilities will be required to give accurate accounting of residents and staff who had developed COVID-19 dating back to March 1. Once the state has those figures, expected to be in hand by mid-July, it will be made available in a preliminary form and then will be built into a dashboard that should be available two to four weeks later.
"It's going to take some time but that time is necessary to follow the process so we can have an informative and updatable interactive public dashboard moving forward," Rusyniak said.
To date, 277 facilities in Indiana have recorded at least one positive COVID-19 patient or staff member and 178 of those have had at least one death.
In total, 5,342 patients were connected to long-term care facilities, approximately, 11.5% of all cases statewide. As for deaths, 1,166 long-term care facility patients have died of COVID-19, about 47.2% of the statewide total.
Rusyniak noted Wednesday that since a peak in late April, weekly cases in long-term care facilities had declined 77% and deaths had dropped by 83%.
"We have seen marked decreases in COVID outbreaks," Rusyniak said. "There are a lot of factors that have likely contributed to this — the early use of our strike teams, targeted testing, infection control, PPE prioritization and close collaboration with the nursing homes themselves are examples of things we implemented early in this pandemic."
Rusyniak also attributed the decrease in nursing home cases to actions by everyday Hoosiers to take measures reducing the spread of the virus which, in turn, reduced transmission to nursing home workers who might unknowingly carry the virus to work with them and infect residents.
Reporting about nursing home cases has been inconsistent across the state, with some facilities choosing to self-report their COVID-19 totals to the public, while other county health departments had issued figures.
In the four-county area, currently only three long-term care facilities all known to have had COVID-19 cases and deaths, all three in Noble County.
Sacred Heart Home in Avilla was the first, with its first death reported in early April. That was followed by Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville shortly after in mid-April. North Ridge Village in Albion had at least one case confirmed right around Memorial Day in late May.
While statements from Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff indicated that most of Noble County's early COVID-19 activity was attributable to nursing home outbreaks, it didn't account for all cases.
The first 21 deaths in Noble County were all connected to long-term care facilities before the first non-nursing-home death on June 7. Noble County has since risen to 28 deaths total.
What's not known is how many cases the facilities may have battled or whether outbreaks were more severe in one facility compared to more minor outbreaks.
Rusyniak said as the state was focused on stopping infections from spreading, improving communications with families and supporting facilities that wanted to self-report, Indiana is now positioned to release more granular data.
The move is supported by both trade associations representing long-term care facilities and AARP, which advocates for residents living in these types of facilities.
"As we have all learned, responding to this pandemic requires us to continually evaluate our approaches and, when appropriate, to change them. This is one of those times," Rusyniak said.
The release of facility-specific information later this month may also, for the first time, reveal previously-unknown incidents of COVID-19 in nursing homes.
While facilities are mandated to report to the health department if any patients or staff test positive for COVID-19, and while rules evolved to require facilities to communicate more regularly with residents and family caretakers about the COVID-19 situation, the state has had no requirement that outbreaks be reported publicly.
