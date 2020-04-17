AUBURN — Property tax statements were mailed April 3 to DeKalb County property owners. Statements are mailed only once a year and include spring and fall statements. This year’s bill includes a return envelope to mail a payment to the DeKalb County Treasurer’s Office.
Property taxes remain due on May 11, however penalties will be waived on payments made after May 11 for a period of 60 days, per Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Executive Order on March 19.
Parcels that are unpaid after May 11 are considered delinquent although no late pay penalties will be assessed until after July 10. Taxpayers are encouraged to make timely payments by May 11 to ensure there are no disruptions of service to local government operations including county, cities, schools, libraries and townships.
DeKalb County Treasurer Sandi Wilcox is reporting that in the first two weeks since tax bills were mailed April 3, payment collection are down by 27% from the same period as last year.
“We are seeing more individual tax payers paying the whole year, but it is discerning that the overall collection rate is down. While the recent economic downturn has been difficult, we would encourage all property and business owners to make the effort to pay their taxes timely. This makes DeKalb County a stronger, viable community,” Wilcox said.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the DeKalb County Courthouse is closed to the public, but tax payments can be mailed, paid online, paid at one of the local partner banks or placed in the outside drop-box located on the north side of the courthouse.
Partner banks include Community State Bank in Auburn; Horizon Bank in Auburn, Garrett and Waterloo; Garrett State Bank in Garrett and Ashley; and Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Auburn and Butler. You do not need an account at the bank to pay your property taxes there.
To pay online, visit the treasurer’s web site at co.dekalb.in.us for a review of payment options to pay electronically.
The secure drop-box is located on the north side of the courthouse at 100 S. Main St., Auburn, and is checked several times throughout the business day. Please include a stamped, self-addressed envelope if you would like a receipt. Otherwise, your check will be your receipt.
Due to the closure of the courthouse, questions will be handled only by phone at 925-2712 or by email at treasurer@co.dekalb.in.us.
