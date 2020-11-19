KENDALLVILLE — In response to rising COVID-19 rates in northeast Indiana, KPC Media Group announced Thursday that it is closing its local offices to walk-in traffic until further notice.
Staff will be continuing to work and will be available to assist customers with their newspaper service or editorial needs.
KPC Media Group serves six counties in northeast Indiana — LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, DeKalb, Whitley and Allen — with daily and weekly newspapers and publishes the Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly, which covers business and economic news in a dozen counties in northeast Indiana.
The temporary closure impacts offices for The News Sun, 102 N. Main St., Kendallville; The Star, 118 W. 9th St., Auburn; The Herald Republican, 107 N. Martha St., Angola; The Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly, 3306 Independence Drive, Fort Wayne; and IN|Whitley County, 128 W. Van Buren St., Columbia City.
All KPC employees, including circulation staff, reporters, advertising representatives, commercial printing staff and distribution carriers, will continue working normal schedules to produce and deliver local news throughout the region.
Customers in need of service can reach newspaper offices by phone at the following numbers:
• The Star — 925-2611
• The Herald Republican — 665-3117
• Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly — 426-2640
• IN|Whitley County/Churubusco News — 693-3949
Customers with specific needs can also reach staff via email for the following services:
• Account issues/delivery problems — circulation@kpcmedia.com
• Obituaries — obits@kpcmedia.com
• News tips/release — news@kpcmedia.com
• Legal advertisements — legals@kpcmedia.com
Customers needing to make payments are asked to either mail in payments, drop them through the front door mail slot (where available) or pay online via their account page.
KPC Media Group reminds its readers that local news is available online 24/7 at kpcnews.com, fwbusiness.com and inwhitleycounty.com. Social media users can also follow local news on Facebook at the KPC News page or follow their individual local or weekly newspaper at their pages.
COVID-19 news will continue to be made available free to any online visitors, with subscribers able to access all news and items including daily e-editions of local newspapers.
