INDIANAPOLIS — Once again, it’s a record day, in a bad way.
As has been happening frequently, Indiana set new record single-day marks for both new cases and deaths, a day after the state health commissioner indicated testing capacity continues to increase.
As testing capacity goes up, it’s likely to follow that the number of new cases identified will rise with it.
In Tuesday’s 10 a.m. update from the Indiana State Department of Health, the state recorded 563 new cases, surpassing the previous record of 516 in a 24-hour period.
Indiana also suffered 34 more deaths, the highest since 24 people died in a one-day period about a week ago.
In total, 5,507 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far and Indiana has had 173 deaths. At current rates, the state is likely to surpass 6,000 cases by tomorrow.
Locally, Noble County registered one new case, taking the total to 11 and Steuben County reported another case to rise to nine total.
LaGrange and DeKalb counties were unchanged from the day before, although LaGrange County did register its first COVID-19 death on Monday.
As cases continue to rise and the state has limited capacity to test for coronavirus, Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday extended his stay-at-home order another two weeks until April 20. Hoosiers are advised to remain home as much as possible and only go out in public for essential work or essential activity like getting groceries, medicine or seeking medical care.
Retail businesses were also restricted more in the governor’s new order, stating that any retail operations not on the exemption list need to transform into a carryout or delivery only model like restaurants have had to do over the last month.
All campgrounds were also shut down by order of the governor, although state parks, local parks and trails can remain open as long as users practice social distancing measures.
