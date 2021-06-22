FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees has a new member as of Monday.
Alicia Perry was tapped to take the place of outgoing member Marty McNeal, who moved out of the district and was no longer able to serve.
McNeal had his last meeting in May.
Perry’s desire to be a part of the board isn’t new, as she considered running a few years ago but didn’t feel she could fully dedicate her time like she wanted to.
Now that all five of her children will be in school at Fremont — the youngest two will start kindergarten in the fall — she felt the timing was right to jump in with both feet.
“I want to be able to give back in a capacity as more than just a school parent,” she said. “I’m a Fremont graduate so this school and community are really important to me.”
She was sworn in at the start of Monday’s board meeting by Head Start Director Susan Swager before taking her place at the front of the meeting with the rest of the board members.
“I want to do all I can for our school,” she said.
The board heard on several donations being given to the schools, with one large donation coming from Farmers State Bank for the athletic programs.
Farmers State Bank has given Fremont Athletics $50,000 this year, and will give another $5,000 per year over the next five years, for a total of $75,000.
“Both Roger (Probst) and I’s jaws dropped,” said Superintendent Bill Stitt.
Probst, the athletic director for Fremont High School, was asked along with Stitt to meet with Farmers State Bank recently, where the bank told them about their plan for the donation.
Stitt said they asked what the school could do for Farmers State Bank in return.
With the donation, Stitt said Farmer’s State requested being known as the top sponsor of Fremont Athletics and the bank’s name on the scoreboard.
“That’s it. There are no other ties, nothing to that,” he said.
A $77 donation from Tyler and Rachel Benner was given to the eighth grade basketball team and an anonymous donor gave $500 for the elementary school supply fund.
The school board is scheduled to meet again on July 19 at 12 p.m.
