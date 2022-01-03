AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed two new deaths and 224 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
One patient that passed away was above 60 years old and the other patient was above 80 years old, according to the health department. No further information about the deaths will be released.
The cases and deaths were reported between Dec. 25-31. The following cases have no further information. The age ranges are as follows:
There were 11 cases between ages 0-10 years; 16 cases between ages 11-20; 45 cases between ages 21-30; 41 cases between ages 31-40; 32 cases between ages 41-50; 42 cases between 51-60; 26 cases between 61-70; six cases between 71-80; and five cases between 81-90.
This brings the total positive cases in DeKalb County to 8,933 and total deaths of COVID-19 positive patients to 95.
The health department reminds the public that masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder asks people to avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done. Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up. Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork. Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
The county will be hosting an Indiana State Department of Health mobile COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds Jan. 11-13. Vaccinations, booster shots and tests will be available from noon to 8 p.m. each day for those five years of age and older. Appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Walk-ins are also welcome.
