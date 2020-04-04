After first announcing closures of varying lengths, then being told all buildings are shut until May 1, local schools are now adapting to Thursday’s announcement that no schools will return to in-person classes for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
Students will finish out the year at home, while school hallways and classrooms remain empty.
Several states have made similar moves recently, with Indiana joining the pack. While a full shutdown might have been expected, schools are still working to figure out how they close out the school year.
Here’s how districts responded to the Thursday announcement:
East Noble
East Noble will get a game plan on Monday, Superintendent Ann Linson announced on Thursday after the state dictated the closure.
“This means we will continue eLearning three days per week to fulfill the school day requirement. We realize this is challenging for everyone; however, the safety of our students and community must be a primary concern,” Linson wrote on the district’s Facebook page.
“I realize you must have many questions and, unfortunately, I do not have answers yet. We will continue with the current plan of Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday eLearning days. Expect an update from me late Monday (April 6) that will provide you with additional details,” she wrote. “Thank you for your patience. We will get through this, one day at a time.”
Central Noble
Central Noble will continue three-day-per-week eLearning for the rest of the year and continue its feeding program for the remainder of the 2019-20 year.
“At this point, we are planning to continue to have eLearning three days per week — Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday — and utilize waiver days on Monday and Friday,” Superintendent Troy Gaff said. “The closure has been very difficult for families, students and school staff. I appreciate the effort that everyone has put into the process. The school is working hard to meet the community needs. We will continue the feeding program through the end of the school year.”
West Noble
West Noble needs to get in 19 more eLearning days to complete the school year, meaning students will be back to virtual classes on Monday, April 13.
“ELearning Days will be Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week. Assignments for the week will be given on Mondays and are due on Friday of that same week,” the district posted to its website.
Teachers will have office hours 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. daily on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The week of May 18 will be the final week of school for West Noble and will complete with four eLearning days Monday-Thursday.
Food service is off during spring break and will resume on April 15.
Lakeland
Lakeland is still formulating its plan for the rest of the year, but Superintendent Eva Merkel is hopeful to still have a regular graduation ceremony this year.
“School’s not canceled — school as we knew it is canceled. Until we know how things evolve, we are sticking with graduation on June 5, ideally, as a ‘live’ celebration,” Merkel said.
“Being one-to-one, having had done eLearning for the past six years, and with really motivated and creative educators, we are modifying by the minute to make sure ALL students continue to be connected to us — those with good internet access and those without. I’ll get you more details when I communicate with our staff and parents.
Westview
For Westview, which doesn’t have eLearning due to its large Amish population, the school will be making some unique adaptations to finish out the year, Superintedent Randy Miller posted in a letter to the district website.
“The ups and downs are definitely a challenge but it also presents a TREMENDOUS OPPORTUNITY for Westview students, staff, and community to showcase our collective QUALITY,” Miller wrote.
Because the district has to hit a prescribed number of instruction days Westview will shift to at-home instruction, with bus drivers delivering assignments to students on Mondays each week.
“We will have a target of doing our first round of at-home learning and delivery the week of April 27 with three rounds to follow on May 4, 11 and 18. We will deliver at-home instruction each of those Mondays via our school buses for traditional bus riders, student walkers and students who are driven to school by parents will have pick-up times on those Mondays too,” Miller wrote.
While this certainly won’t replace face-to-face learning, Miller said it’s the best substitute for now and will allow the district to be prepared in future situations if coronavirus makes returns in the future.
“Please continue to observe good hygiene, social distancing, and best practices concerning your health,” Miller said. “We will need everyone’s help. Parents will need to lend a hand with managing expectations, focusing students, and making the most out of this situation. I know our community will respond to our efforts and we will all grow together from this experience.”
Prairie Heights
Prairie Heights Community Schools will be implement remote learning days three days a week, Tuesday through Thursday, to meet its 20-day requirement, taking the school year to May 28. This begins on April 14.
“ELearning and remote learning is something that our district has not implemented in the past and that has been intentional,” Prairie Heights Superintendent Jeff Reed said in a letter to families. “The Prairie Heights school board, administration and staff believe that the best instruction occurs in the classroom with our outstanding teachers. However, with this unprecedented circumstance, we will do our very best to meet the current state mandates and provide the best education possible through remote learning.”
Next week Prairie Heights teachers will be in school to work on preparing packages for students to implement remote learning, Reed said.
“We are currently determining how many students will be able to access the information electronically and how many will need paper packets. Once we have this information finalized, we will post our plans on social media and also through School Messenger as to how the materials will be distributed and collected,” Reed said.
Each building principal will be checking voicemail periodically for messages. They may be reached by calling: Swander, high school, jswander@ph.k12.in.us or 351-2106; Andy Arndt, middle school, aarndt@ph.k12.in.us or 351-2334; and Alecia Pfefferkorn, elementary school, apfefferkorn@ph.k12.in.us or 351-2025.
