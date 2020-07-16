KENDALLVILLE — How will East Noble manage spectators coming in to watch fall sports, or will spectators even be allowed?
After some school board members raised concerns about the possible risk of exposure from the general public coming into school facilities, East Noble is taking a wait-and-see approach right now and will have further discussions in August.
On Wednesday, East Noble Superintendent Ann Linson presented the school district’s reopening plan to the seven-member school board, detailing the ins and outs of how East Noble will reopen to in-person attendance on Aug. 6 and procedures to try to reduce possible exposure and transmission of COVID-19.
The presentation focused almost exclusively on during-the-day academics, but when it came time to approve it, a discussion broke out after board member John Wicker aired his concerns about athletics.
“The only thing I disapprove with is following the IHSAA. I totally disagree,” Wicker said, citing concerns that, for example, that while East Noble will be shut out to visitors entering the building, how does it make sense to open it up after hours to a flood of, say, volleyball spectators? “I just disagree 100% that we should open the gym to allow a flood of people.”
While athletics present their own challenges — from close-quarters person-to-person contact in sports like football or cross country meets that typically bunch dozens of runners together at the starting line — Wicker expressed his concerns about bringing in not only spectators from Noble County but potentially spectators from other communities, together.
Board members brought up East Noble’s graduation ceremony that occurred on July 7, during which an estimated 500 people attended and most of them clumped together in a pack on the bleachers with little distancing from family to family.
Linson said that most sports may not be as big of an issue, because something like volleyball doesn’t draw huge attendance and the gym is large enough to offer space for people to really spread out. Whether they will or not and whether the school would try to police that is another story, but the option is there.
Football is a different story.
“Football is the only one that’s a big concern because we have pretty big bleachers,” Linson said.
Chief financial and operations manager Brian Leitch said East Noble’s home bleachers can hold up to 1,800 people and it’s usually pretty full on most nights. When asked by Wicker how many it would hold if spectators had to maintain 6-foot distance, Leitch estimated about 300, although it could be larger since members of the same family unit wouldn’t necessarily have to be separated from one another.
East Noble could choose to set restrictions like requiring distances and marking bleachers and could require masks be worn by spectators, Linson said.
Wicker found support from fellow board member Dan Beall, who had similar concerns about the exposure risk from dozens to possible hundreds of spectators.
“I agree 100%. I support this plan, but if the data starts showing things, cases, out of control with athletics or family members attending athletics, then we need to shut the door,” Beall said.
Board members Brent Durbin, who referees football at the collegiate level, and Kara Hand played devil’s advocate, adding some hypothetical scenarios and counterarguments, while also acknowledging the sports question presents challenges.
East Noble could ultimately decide not to have spectators, although Linson said the main drawback there is if there no spectators, there is no athletics revenue.
Football and basketball are the main moneymakers in high school sports and revenue from those programs helps to support the other sports, too, Linson said.
The conversation then took on a pessimistic outlook, with board members and administrators speculating that the state may end up calling off fall sports before the seasons start, anyway.
But, at this time, fall athletics are still on despite the challenges and East Noble will move ahead with that in mind.
The school board meets on Aug. 5 and again on Aug. 19, two days before East Noble’s first football game.
Linson offered that she’ll put the discussion back on the agenda because, by then, the situation may change drastically or the state may release updated guidance.
“That give us two more opportunities to make a decision on what to do with fans,” Linson said.
The Knights’ first scheduled competition of the fall is on Aug. 3 when the girls golf team will be in the Homestead Invitational at Chestnut Hills Golf Club in Fort Wayne. All the other EN fall sports are scheduled to start their seasons on the week of Aug. 16.
