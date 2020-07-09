INDIANAPOLIS — Statewide COVID-19 increased a bit back toward more normal levels and with it came another day of higher cases counts and higher positivity.
On Wednesday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box aired some concerns about Indiana's increasing positivity rate — the percentage of total tests that come back positive — reminding Hoosiers it is one of multiple factors the state weighs when considering its reopening plans.
As of Thursday's midday report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana added 512 new cases on 6,435 tests, a one-day positivity rate of 7.96%.
In late June, the state's positivity rate had hit as low as 3% on a one-day basis and a seven-day average of just about 4%. But that rate has risen over time, with Indiana logging 6% positivity or higher for the last nine days straight.
On Wednesday, Box explained that positivity rate serves as a control for testing, since some days the state runs more tests than others. Raw numbers of cases may be higher when the state has higher testing days, but the percentage rate helps adjust for those fluctuations.
Ideally the state wants to see positivity under 5%, Box said Wednesday, so the recent uptick is something to monitor, even though the number of new cases resulting hasn't been huge.
That being said, the state is logging more cases in July and on fewer tests than it did on average in June, suggesting that the virus may be circulating a little more widely so far this month than it had in the last 30 days.
Locally, the four-county area saw a small increase in new cases.
Noble County was up six cases to 491 overall, while LaGrange County was up five cases to 482 overall.
Steuben County added three cases to 133 all-time, while DeKalb County was unchanged again at 163.
No new deaths were reported in the region, with Noble County remaining at 28, LaGrange County at nine, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.