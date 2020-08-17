AUBURN — DeKalb County soon will learn how the reopening of schools affects the spread of COVID-19, the county health officer said Monday.
“We’re needing to learn what the risk is,” said Dr. Mark Souder. “We’ll soon know, because the cases … in the next 2-3 weeks, they’re going to pop up, and we’ll start to develop an understanding of what the transmission rate is within children in that close proximity. It won’t take long.”
Saturday, at the end of its first week of classes, the DeKalb Central school district reported that one student and one school staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Even before school opened, DeKalb County was reporting more frequent cases of children testing positive.
Souder said some of those child patients became infected while participating on traveling sports teams. Others were infected by parents who brought the virus home from workplaces.
“Children are getting the disease. They’re not getting hospitalized, so that tells us something about how sick they’re getting,” Souder said.
Souder said experience is showing that half or more of the people in the same home with an infected person will test positive, but they may not be symptomatic.
“Now, is this virus becoming less virulent? Is it becoming what we call attenuated? Is it not causing so much sickness as it did initially?” Souder asked. “It will propagate better, and multiply and spread better, if it doesn’t make the host too sick.”
Souder said local health officials have been able to determine the source of most local infections.
“If we do know, I have a greater comfort level that we have some control of it,” he said. “Where we see people saying, ‘I have no idea where I got it,’ that’s more troublesome to me, because then I don’t know exactly how it’s being transmitted in the community.”
In one explainable transmission, he said, “We’ve had people sitting and playing cards where all four people at the table tested positive within a week or so. You expect that.”
However, he said, when an infected person says, “‘I don’t go anywhere. I usually wear my mask,’ that raises a lot of red flags as to, well, what is going on?”
In a few cases that have been “very problematic,” people have gone for testing, but did not quarantine themselves while awaiting the results.
“You get a test, you stay home until the test results are back. You assume that you have COVID-19 until then,” Souder advised. “That’s a very important message. If we do that real well in the community, we’ll keep the spread way down.”
