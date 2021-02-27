LAGRANGE – Life is pretty much back to normal for Molly Sharp, a resident at Life Care Center of LaGrange. Sharp is back doing all the things she loves, like bingo and crafts.
This wasn’t the case two months ago, when Sharp contracted COVID-19.
“I started with a really bad headache, and then I just continued to feel worse as the days went on,” said Sharp, who has called Life Care Center of LaGrange home since 2019. “The nurses and certified nursing assistants took great care of me. They knew exactly what to do when I got really sick.”
Sharp credits the staff’s quick interventions, which included sending her to the hospital, with saving her life.
“If it was not for their quick thinking and actions, I know I would not be here today,” Sharp said.
Sharp spent 11 days in the hospital. On Dec. 21, Sharp was well enough to return to the nursing and rehab center, but she was in need of physical and occupational therapies to get back to her prior level of function. She was unable to walk and needed extensive assistance with bathing and getting dressed, as well as moderate help getting in and out of bed and standing.
The physical therapy team focused on pulmonary hygiene, helping Sharp’s lungs to improve with exercises, positioning and use of a spirometer. PT also worked on leg strengthening and balance to get her walking and transferring better.
The occupational therapy team worked with Sharp on being able to regain independence with dressing, bathing, transfers and grooming.
“I love my therapists,” Sharp said. “I could never say anything but good things about them. They have helped me tremendously, and I never thought I would walk again, but I am. They know how to motivate me and keep me moving forward. I am so thankful for them, and they know how to make it fun.”
Now, Sharp is at a supervision level for her mobility. She can take care of her hygiene tasks herself again and needs much less help with bathing and dressing.
“Molly worked hard with therapy and is just such an inspirational person and has such a loving and supportive family,” said Michelle Watson, director of rehab services. “We are so thankful for her recovery and to celebrate with her.”
“COVID was the scariest thing I have ever experienced,” Sharp said, reflecting on her experience. “I do not recall all of what happened as I was in and out of it. I thought I was losing my mind and was going to die in the hospital. Now, after returning to Life Care, I feel really good. I have had pictures taken of me since I have returned, and I look healthier than I have in a long time, and I am happier than I have been in a while. Life Care has taken care of me during the bad times and the good times. They are not just my caregivers – they are my friends and family. This is the only place I would want to be.”
Life Care Center of LaGrange, 0770 North C.R. 75E, is one of 15 rehab and skilled nursing facilities in Indiana managed by Life Care Centers of America.
Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company, it manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers in 28 states.
