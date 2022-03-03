INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since July 2021, Indiana has no counties rated red for COVID-19 spread.
This week, almost all of the state's 92 counties are in the two lower ratings for low and moderate spread of the virus, continuing a trend of week-to-week improvement as COVID numbers have plummeted after peaking in mid-Janury.
Locally, the picture improved, too, with three of four counties now showing low spread of the virus, according to the state's metrics.
This week, Indiana has zero counties rated red for very high spread of COVID-19 and only five remaining in orange representing high spread. The majority of the state — 65 of 92 counties — sits in yellow, for moderate spread, with 22 in the best rating, blue, showing low spread.
That's another week of improvement coming off two red, 42 orange, 45 yellow and three blue a week ago.
Indiana's come a long way from having all 92 counties showing red for a three week span in January and early February.
Indiana saw a massive surge in cases during the circulation of the extremely infectious omicron variant starting after Christmas. That activity peaked about mid-January, but ratings lag a week so most severe impacts on the state map were being seen even after the situation had started to improve.
Currently cases have dropped to their lowest points since before the highly infectious delta variant arrived in Indiana around July, with the state heading into spring at one of its best points in months.
Locally, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties all improved to blue ratings, while Noble County remained at a yellow rating for another week.
The last time any of the four counties was rated blue was the week of July 14, 2021.
In DeKalb County, per-capita cases dropped to just 18 per 100,000, down from 89 per 100,000 a week ago, while positivity rates fell to 4.93%, down from 9.92%.
In LaGrange County, cases fell to 15 per 100,000, from 20 a week ago, while positivity dropped to a very-low 2.2% from 6.46% last week.
And in Steuben County, cases fell to 40 per 100,000 and positivity at 4.44%, down from 95 per 100,000 and 10.82% last week, respectively.
In order to hit the best blue rating, counties need to have at least one metric register fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 or below 5% positivity, while also keeping at least one metric below 100 cases per 100,000 and 10% positivity. Most counties get blue by having lower than 5% positivity rates, since achieving the 10 cases metric is much more difficult, especially in counties with smaller populations like rural northeast Indiana.
Noble County was the only local county to hold in yellow, with 43 cases per 100,000 and 10.7% positivity, compared to 152 per 100,000 case rate and 9.1% positivity a week ago.
Rural northeast and east-central Indiana are the bluest regions of the state at the moment, although those areas typically test at low numbers which can attribute to lower case counts.
Still, the COVID-19 situation as the state enters March in its best position since summer 2021 and the best point since the state got hit with first the delta variant and then the more infectious but milder omicron variant this winter.
In the past, the state has typically seen ups and downs in its rates lasting two or three months each, so it's possible that cases could begin to rise again in the spring.
However, the last two years have also shown some seasonal impacts with the virus, with warmer-weather months typically having much lower case activity as compared to winter times.
