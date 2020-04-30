GARRETT — The United Way of DeKalb County, Community Foundation of DeKalb County and Community Foundation of Noble County have rallied behind St. Martin’s Healthcare with historic disaster relief funding, said Grace E. Caswell, director of development for St. Martin’s.
The United Way of DeKalb County partnered with the Community Foundation of DeKalb County to award $3,000 for COVID-19 emergency funding. The Community Foundation of Noble Country supported St. Martin’s staff and patients with funds for cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment totaling $3,000 through its Disaster Relief Fund.
“This overwhelming support for St. Martin’s Healthcare emboldens the staff to continue to provide quality health care for the uninsured and under-insured residents of DeKalb and Noble counties,” Caswell said in a news release.
The funding allows for purchasing the correct cleaning supplies, protective equipment, technologies and software for a new Telehealth Program, “Thus, allowing for virtual appointments and in-person appointments between patients and providers to be in a safe and germ-free environment,” Caswell said.
“In the face of COVID 19, the clinic continues to serve those in need by completely changing the model of care to include telemed and audio services, allowing no lapse in patient care. The St. Martin’s Healthcare staff and patients wish to extend their abundant animation for the support. Thanks again, United Way DeKalb, Community Foundation of DeKalb County, and Community Foundation Noble County. Together we are impacting lives in these uncertain times,” Caswell said.
More information about St. Martin’s Healthcare Inc.’s COVID 19 response may be found on its COVID-19 informational page at smhcin.org/covid-19.
More information about how people can impact lives and support the Community Foundation of DeKalb County is at the link cfdekalb.org/giving/#donate.
To learn more about the work of the Community Foundation of Noble County, people can visit cfnoble.org/the-community-foundation-of-noble-county-designates-100000-for-disaster-response.
To support the efforts of the United Way of DeKalb County, people may contact Dawn Mason at dawn@unitedwaydekalb.org.
