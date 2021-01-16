INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana continues to show improved COVID-19 numbers across the board, with case counts recently dropping to levels not seen since the end of October.
Cases are down, positivity is down, hospitalizations are down and deaths are down as Indiana closed out its best week in months.
On Saturday, Indiana logged 3,889 cases, the lowest case count on a Saturday since Oct. 31. The case count came on a high testing number of more than 58,000, resulting in a one-day positivity rate of 6.69%, the lowest percentage since Oct. 14.
The state recorded 41 deaths, making three state days of deaths in the 40s, lower than the ongoing January average of 63 per day.
There were no deaths in the four-county area on Saturday. DeKalb County remains at 63 overall, followed by LaGrange County at 61, Noble County at 57 and Steuben County at 40.
Hospitalizations across the state dropped for the ninth consecutive day, now sitting at 2,404 total patients in treatment across Indiana. That's down more than 1,000 since the peak on Nov. 30, but still more than double typical patient counts prior to the surge in cases in late 2020.
The streak of improvement on patient counts has been more consistent recently after the state was seeing short-term ups and downs throughout December and early January. That's changed to now daily improvement.
With all indicators pointing down recently for more than a week, Indiana appears to have turned a corner past its peaks and come out better beyond the holidays than it was going into them.
Locally, counties showed smaller increases again as northeast Indiana has seen similar improvement recently like the state as a whole.
Noble County added 24 cases, Steuben County was up 23, DeKalb County added 12 and LaGrange County saw just six new cases.
Since last week, from Saturday to Saturday, Noble County added 196 cases, Steuben County increased 126, DeKalb County was up 121 and LaGrange County added 74 cases.
Those are all significant decreases from last week's weekly totals, which were 263 in Noble County , 214 in Steuben County, 209 in DeKalb County and 94 in LaGrange County.
All four counties received red rating this week as case counts still remain higher than 200 cases per 100,000 residents per week and positivity was over 15% in all four counties.
The improving case numbers will likely benefit LaGrange County as its numbers have dropped lower and could fall to a lower level on the state's per-capita scorecard. Although the other counties have also showed improvement, their case counts haven't dropped enough yet to help them on the color-coded ratings scale, yet.
