INDIANAPOLIS — Nursing homes in the four-county area ended 2020 and started 2021 on a tragic note, losing multiple residents to COVID-19.
At least 12 residents of nursing homes in the four-county died during the week ending Jan. 6, accounting for much of the region's death count at that time.
The good news is that deaths in the area have slowed since Jan. 6, the most recent data available on the state's long-term care dashboard, so it appears that nursing facilities may be through the worst of its turn-of-the-year outbreaks.
The biggest impact came in Steuben County, which had been seeing a streak of COVID-19 deaths between Dec. 18 and Jan. 9.
Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation in Angola suffered the biggest impact, recording 26 residents cases during the week-long reporting period and at least four but possibly as many as seven new deaths. The nursing home also had 13 new positive tests among staff members.
Last week, Northern Lakes went from zero deaths to reporting fewer than five — the state suppresses exact numbers smaller than five — but this week reported eight total deaths from the facility.
Steuben County's other nursing facility, Aperion Care in Angola, also reported one new death during the week as well as three new resident cases and four staff cases.
Although nursing homes have been a driver of recent deaths in Steuben County, the numbers reflect that the majority of deaths have come from people outside of long-term care facilities. Steuben County has had 40 deaths all time, but only 14 of those are currently attributed as coming from nursing homes.
In LaGrange County, Life Care Center of LaGrange also reported three new deaths on the week as that facility rises to eight all-time. That came along with three new resident cases and one staff case.
Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange, which had gone through a sizable outbreak at the end of the year, reported no new cases or deaths to start 2021. The facility had lost 13 residents to COVID-19 prior to that.
DeKalb County had the region's other nursing homes deaths reported during the week, with two at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, one additional at Auburn Village in Auburn and at least one at Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett, which went from reporting fewer than five deaths a week ago to now reporting five.
Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett recorded eight resident cases and two staff cases, while The Laurels had five resident cases. Auburn Village and Betz Nursing home in Auburn each reported one additional resident case.
Noble County saw the lowest impact of the week, with Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla reporting four resident cases and two staff cases, Orchard Pointe in Kendallville reporting at least four new resident cases and Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville having one staff case.
No facilities in Noble County had any deaths during the reporting period.
Nursing homes should see a sharp reduction in the number of cases and deaths in the coming months as vaccine efforts are underway at long-term care facilities across the state.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration's Dr. Dan Rusyniak, who has headed up the state's nursing home response during the pandemic, reporting that uptake on the vaccine has been very high, with more than 70% of residents agreeing to take the vaccine.
Long-term care staff also have been getting vaccinated as part of the state's focus on front-line health care workers, so facilities are likely to be one of the first places in the state to have not only an immunized workforce but also a well-immunized population.
Hoosiers 60 and older have accounted for about 93% of all deaths in Indiana to date, with nursing home residents accounting for slightly over half, 51%, of the more than 8,800 COVID-19 fatalities in the state.
