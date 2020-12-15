INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb County reported two new COVID-19 fatalities on a day when Indiana topped 100 deaths for the fourth consecutive Tuesday.
Cases have dropped off from a week ago and hospitalizations have started to slowly deflate, but deaths still remain at record highs in Indiana.
In Tuesday's Indiana State Department of Health COVID-19 report, DeKalb County logged two new deaths, taking the county to 42 all-time.
One of the deaths occurred on Sunday and the other was much older, a new verified death from back on Nov. 15. One of the deaths was a person in their 70s and the other death was at the 80 years old or older range.
To date, DeKalb County has had three deaths among people in their 60s, 14 deaths of patients in their 70s and 25 deaths at the 80-plus age grouping.
The death came on a day when Indiana as a whole recorded 127 deaths, the second-most ever in a single day.
Deaths are always higher on Tuesdays as reporting lags over the weekend and typically catches up early in the work week. It's the fourth straight week that deaths have topped 100 on Tuesday, with previous counts of 102, 142 and 123 prior to this week.
Deaths remain at all-time highs as the state is averaging 80 deaths per day in December, significantly up from an average of 45 deaths per day throughout November.
Hospitalizations still remain lower than their all-time peak at more than 3,400 on Nov. 30, but saw an uptick of more than 150 total patients on Monday, rising to 3,229 after about two weeks of slow decline.
That uptick did not take place in northeast Indiana, as total hospitalizations in Health District 3, which covers 11 counties in the northeast region, only increased by one to 346. Hospitalizations in the region have also come down off an all-time high of 448 patients on Dec. 1.
Indiana's new case count on Tuesday was 4,241, lower than a week ago as new cases have been running under what they were a week ago, suggesting that maybe the start is starting to turn a corner.
Positivity rates have come down off an all-time high for a seven-day average of more than 14%, with Tuesday's one-day positivity checking in at 10.9%.
On Tuesday, the state passed 5 million COVID-19 administered all time. To date, about 2.45 million Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, about 36% of all Indiana residents. That means slightly over half of all tests given in the state have been retests to someone who has already been tested at least once before.
Locally, the four-county area saw relatively smaller rises in cases compared to recent days.
Noble County had the biggest increase at 36, followed by DeKalb County with 28, Steuben County with 23 and LaGrange County with 20.
Heading in Wednesday's new weekly color-coded county metrics ratings, it appears that at least two, possibly three, counties will be in the worst red rating again.
LaGrange and DeKalb counties both still have positivity rates above 15%, which, combined with continuing high case counts, will keep those two counties in red.
Steuben County is right on the border, with a 14.7% weekly positivity rate as of Tuesday's report. Depending on when the data is drawn to make the determination, Steuben County could drop to orange if its positivity is under 15%, but will remain red if its over that mark.
Even if Steuben County drops down again, it will remain under gathering restrictions for red-rated counties as it must achieve the lower rating for two consecutive weeks before restrictions are eased.
Noble County appears guaranteed to stay orange, with high case counts but weekly positivity at only 11%.
