LAKE JAMES — The toboggan slide at Pokagon State Park will open as scheduled this season with a variety of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of State Parks, has devised a plan to only allow use of one refrigerated tracks, as well as other distancing measures to mitigate potential spread of the disease that has engulfed the entire state and beyond.
It was possible that the slide would not get to reopen. That would be the first time in decades that the slide could not open. It was shut down two seasons during the 1980s when the track was being rebuilt and snags prevented the slide from opening.
“The toboggan run has been a tradition at Pokagon for generations and will continue to help our guests make memories naturally, this year and into the future,” said interpretive naturalist Nicky Ball. “We look forward to seeing many happy riders this winter.”
The decision came as Steuben County is staring down a red ranking, meaning there is rampant spread of the novel coronavirus. Among other things, crowd sizes are limited to less than 100 people in outdoor settings with approval from the Steuben County Health Department.
The registration process has also been modified. Upon arriving at the park gate, Nature Center or Potawatomi Inn front desk, riders will receive details for reserving a sled using a mobile alert system. When a sled is ready, guests will receive a text asking a member of their party to go to the rental room to fill out a registration card. One rider from the group will then take that card and a driver’s license to the checkout window to receive their sled. Users will return sleds outside the rental room at the end of the rental period. Sleds will be sanitized before use by a new group of riders.
Warming Center restrooms will be open; however, concessions, indoor and outdoor seating and the bonfire area will be closed. Carry-in meals and tailgating are prohibited in the toboggan run area and in both the upper and lower toboggan parking lots.
Pokagon staff will provide monitoring to ensure that riders follow the park’s guidance and have the opportunity for a great outdoor experience.
The toboggan slide, which began as a diversion created by the Civilian Conservation Corps workers in the late 1930s, has grown over the years to become one of the top winter destinations in Indiana and the region. It is the only such slide in Indiana and one of few in the Midwest.
The slide has been one of the economic drivers of tourism for Steuben County in the winter. Steuben County Tourism Bureau Executive Director June Julien said the toboggan slide, on an annual basis, creates an economic impact of $13.3 million on the local economy.
The decision to keep the slide open was made by DNR officials — from Steuben County to Indianapolis — working with Indiana State Department of Health officials, including Dr. Kris Box, state health commissioner.
Terry Coleman, director of the DNR’s Division of State Parks, said Ted Bohman, Pokagon’s manager, has been working on a plan to safely open and operate the slide for months.
Additional details and the toboggan run’s operational schedule are at tobogganrun.com.
To plan an entire weekend of tobogganing and enjoying one of Indiana’s premier state parks for winter activities, you can make lodging reservations for the park’s Potawatomi Inn at Pokagon State Park at on.IN.gov/pokagonsp.
