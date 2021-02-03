INDIANAPOLIS — New cases of COVID-19 across the state continue to fall, running lower week-to-week and hitting levels not seen since mid-October.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths locally, either, as the number of new deaths across the state have slowed significantly in recent weeks.
On Wednesday, the state recorded 1,428 new cases of COVID-19, down from recent days and about 800 cases lower than Wednesday last week.
Cases have been running 200-800 cases lower this week compared to their same-day comparisons last week. The last time Indiana was seeing case counts below 2,000 per day was back in mid-October when Indiana was just seeing the start of its late-2020 surge.
The state recorded 36 deaths on Wednesday, which was down slightly compared to a week ago but lower than weeks prior to that. Statewide death counts have been in decline, averaging 38 per day in the first three days of February and 36 per day over the last seven days of January.
That's below the January monthly average of 54 deaths per day, half the December average of 79 per day and even below the November daily average of 45 deaths per day.
Statewide hospitalizations are down as well, sitting at 1,582 total patients in treatment for COVID-19. That's also the lowest since Oct. 22 and almost 2,000 patients down from the record high of more than 3,400 patients on Nov. 30.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate has fallen to 7.7%, the lowest since Oct. 13.
Locally, case counts have stayed low recently as COVID-19 activity has fallen off.
Noble County added 21 new cases on Wednesday, DeKalb County added 13 cases, Steuben County was up 12 cases and LaGrange County added just three cases.
The recently improvement helped Noble and Steuben counties drop to a yellow rating on the statewide for moderate spread of COVID-19. LaGrange and DeKalb counties stayed in the orange this week, with lower case counts but slightly higher positivity rates.
