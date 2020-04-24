ANGOLA — Years went into the planning of building the new Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
Then, literally in a matter of days the hospital would be transformed into a facility that would be set up to handle the worst of conditions during a pandemic that has gripped the world.
Cameron has increased its bed count some 25% in response to COVID-19. And much of that increase was due to a repurposing and reconfiguring of three departments, adding negative pressure rooms in order to battle the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“We feel confident that these engineered changes best prepare us to care for our patients and keep our staff safe,” said Steve Wolfe, Cameron facilities director.
Wolfe is responsible for Cameron’s conversion to being COVID-19 ready. He makes it sound simple, and perhaps it is to someone with his experience in the physical side of infectious disease control in a hospital.
Nonetheless, Cameron looks a lot different these days, inside and out.
“We’re practiced in creating soft wall containment during routine project work so the techniques and protocols are not new to us,” Wolfe said.
“Steve is an expert at taking the needs of our patients and clinical teams and quickly reacting. We dream it and he does it,” said Angie Logan, director of nursing.
In smaller rural hospitals, space can be a challenge. Creativity and innovation are invaluable traits for a facilities team facing reorganization of limited clinical space.
“When (Wolfe) initially met with our clinical team to evaluate our containment needs Steve and his team sprung in to action and afforded us the ability to confidently mitigate exposure for both our patients and staff,” Logan said.
A look inside the emergency, in-patient unit and surgery departments, reveals a vast network of specialty flexible plastic walls, magnetic seals and extensive air-handling systems that create a negative pressure situation that not only prevents contamination outside of treatment areas, but cleans and expels air that might be carrying the coronavirus or any other air-borne contaminant.
It was all fabricated on site by the hospital facilities staff with assistance and expertise from several contractors.
Negative room pressure is a technique used in healthcare facilities to prevent cross-contamination from room to room and provides appropriate isolation for patients. It includes ventilation that generates negative pressure, which is pressure lower than that of the surroundings. This allows air to flow into an isolation room and exhaust outside. Air handlers exhaust the air through a HEPA filter system that sends clean air out of the hospital.
A look outside Cameron reveals a series of duct work exiting what once were windows. On the second floor, a hole was cut in the roof and a rigid exhaust duct was fabricated and permanently installed to expel air from the surgical department.
To many who work in the hospital, in hindsight, it happened overnight. Yet it took planning and thought and the expertise of Cameron’s facilities staff with help from some local contractors along with numerous pieces of rented equipment.
“There was a lot of people involved. I just coordinated them and we feel very fortunate to have such a dedicated staff and this level of commitment from these contractors,” Wolfe said. “We share in the pride of what we’ve all accomplished together.”
Needless to say, what Wolfe and his staff put together didn’t arrive in some handy-dandy kit.
“The equipment’s not designed to do what we’ve done,” Wolfe said.
Not when you think of removing windows and cutting holes in roofs and fabricating walls and donning and doffing areas and making it function like permanent, working negative pressure structures.
When it came to creating the negative pressure areas, specific requirements must be was followed to make sure the air handling equipment removes a specific amount of air per cubic feet per minute.
“The pressure has to be just right and must be monitored continuously,” Wolfe said.
Hospital staff is going to go to great pains to document what was created in the event it must be reinstalled for a future pandemic or other public health emergency.
“We’re going to keep drawings if we have to go back,” Wolfe said.
When it was all said and done, Cameron ended up with 23 rooms or spaces that are negative pressure. In an area of the emergency department, Wolfe and his staff also created a special cough clinic for less serious patients who might be showing mild symptoms of COVID-19.
As much as 50%-60% of the ER’s negative pressure space has been used, Wolfe said. In the inpatient area, use has been as high as 60%, he said, and in the operating unit, where an intensive care unit was created, use has been zero.
“We haven’t had to use that yet. Hopefully we never will,” Wolfe said.
Kendy Fansler, surgery manager, agreed, but noted that in the event the equipment ever has to be used again, they’ll know where everything goes so it can be put back up for the next public health emergency.
In the emergency department, medical staff are working with patients to determine the best course of care. Often COVID-19 patients can be sent home to quarantine and recover with minimal care.
If necessary, patients are moved to the second floor of the hospital for inpatient treatment where there’s one nurse dedicated to providing COVID-19 care.
As is the case as in the ER, medical staff in the inpatient area conducts as many bedside procedures as possible at a time in order to prevent trips in and out of the containment areas, said Heather Connelly, med/surg director.
To help staff be more efficient, a slit with a magnetized closure was created in one wall to enable medicine or gear to be passed in and out of the unit. A number of procedures can take place in this area, including oxygen therapy, respiratory therapy and the like.
