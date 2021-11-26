KENDALLVILLE — The second shot clinic offering both flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines will take place at the Community Learning Center next weekend.
The clinic will run next Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CLC, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville.
The clinic will be offering multiple kinds of shots for people.
Flu shots are available to anyone 6 months old and older.
Flu activity usually starts to rise around Indiana started in December, with elevated infection levels typically persisting through March or April.
Flu is most dangerous to older people but also children under age 5, so immunizations are recommended to help boost protection against the highly infectious virus.
The clinic will also be offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 years old and older.
Vaccines for youths age 5-11 have only been approved for use within the last month. The Pfizer vaccine meant for children is a smaller dose than the shot give to people 12 and older.
Children typically don't suffer severe impacts from COVID-19, with hospitalization and deaths rate for youth far lower than for adults. Still, children can get pretty ill and can also transmit the virus to other people.
COVID-19 vaccines, while not perfect, provide protection, with statistics showing that vaccinated people are less likely to contract the disease and less likely to be hospitalized or die as compared to people who don't get vaccinated.
The clinic will also have both Pfizer and Moderna brand booster shots available.
Booster shots, while previously recommended for older people or those with health conditions that put them at higher risk, are now authorized for any adult who wants one.
Boosters are recommended six months after a person received their original vaccine regimen, as a way to boost immunity and better protect against infection.
Boosters can be mix-and-match, with a person getting a different booster than the manufacturer they originally received. The shot clinic will have Moderna boosters on hand, which does match with the vaccine most commonly distributed in the county during the initial vaccine blitz earlier this year.
People can receive both flu and COVID-19 shots at the same time. Attendees can pre-register for their COVID vaccination at ourshot.in.gov.
People can bring canned good to the shot clinic to donate to the Friendship Food Pantry.
