INDIANAPOLIS — Statewide cases and deaths stayed low and positivity on the day almost hit its benchmark level for the first time since the start of October.
There were no new deaths reported locally and cases remained low on a day the region saw improved ratings on the state's county metrics system.
Statewide, Indiana logged 2,230 new cases of COVID-19, a figure running below the same day last week and continuing a streak of improvement the state has seen since the start of 2021.
The case count came on about 43,000 total tests, resulting in a one-day positivity return of just 5.18%. That's the lowest single-day amount since the start of October and just shy of dropping below the 5% benchmark.
Indiana has been below 10% for the last 16 days and it's the seventh time in the last eight days that positivity has been below 7%.
Statewide hospitalizations have continued to fall in recent weeks, now sitting at 1,902 total patients in treatment around the state. That's the lowest since Nov. 3.
Patient numbers are down more than 1,500 patients since the all-time high on Nov. 30.
Hospitalizations in the four-county area have improved even more, down to 140 patients from 448 on Dec. 1. That's a level a little elevated from an average of about 75-100 prior to the fall 2020 surge.
Locally, case counts remained on the lower end, with DeKalb County adding 23 cases, Noble County up 13, Steuben County increased seven and LaGrange County added six.
All four counties in the region are now sitting at orange-level ratings for high spread of COVID-19, but have improved considerably compared to a few weeks ago.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area. DeKalb County remains at 65 deaths all-time, LaGrange County at 63, Noble County at 59 and Steuben County at 46.
