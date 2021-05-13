INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is preparing to start distributing COVID-19 vaccines to Hoosiers age 12-15, starting as soon as today.
In order to assist in that effort, the Indiana State Department of Health is working to deliver Pfizer vaccines to counties that currently have no locations offering it — which includes LaGrange, Noble and DeKalb counties.
Federal regulators have green-lighted the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for people as young as 12 years old after additional trials showed high efficacy and low side effects among younger teens and tweens. Pfizer is currently the only vaccine authorized for use in people younger than 18, as the two-shot Moderna and one-shot Johnson & Johnson are only approved for adults.
In anticipation of the approval for younger Hoosiers, Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said parents can start signing up their 12- to 15-year-olds for vaccines as of 8 a.m. today.
Pfizer vaccines require ultra-cold storage so they haven’t been as widely available across the state due to those requirements, but with that vaccine being the only one approved for minors, the state is working to get the vaccine to at least one site in all 92 counties.
Weaver noted the state is shipping Pfizer vaccines to health departments in 30 counties that previously had no Pfizer sites, three of which include LaGrange, Noble and DeKalb counties. Steuben County has been offering Pfizer since December via the Cameron Memorial Hospital clinic running at Crooked Lake.
For other counties that already have Pfizer availability, the state will be shipping out more doses come Monday.
“Effective as of tomorrow, we will have Pfizer in every county,” Weaver said.
So far, only about 27% of Hoosiers age 16-19 have either received or signed up for a COVID-19 vaccine, while 30% of people in their 20s and 36% of people in their 30s.
Uptake among the oldest Hoosiers, who are most at-risk for serious cases and death from COVID-19, remains very high, with upward of 70% acceptance at those age groups.
The number of first-timers coming in for vaccines has dropped substantially compared to a month ago. When the state first opened up eligibility to all Hoosiers 16 and older, the state hit a record high of about 56,000 people coming in for their first shots.
Lately, that number has dropped to less than 10,000 people per day, with Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box noting that the easy part is probably over.
“We have largely reached the population who was eager to get the vaccine,” Box said.
Now, health officials have to move to more of a ground game, convincing those who haven’t received a vaccine yet “one at a time” by either answering questions, allaying concerns or removing barriers to access.
Almost all of the more than 700 available vaccine sites will take walk-ins, while the state continues to work week-to-week to identify communities with low uptake and work to address localized needs to get people vaccinated.
Health officials displayed a map of vaccine uptake by ZIP code, showing percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated.
While Steuben, northeast Noble and western DeKalb counties are showing vaccine rates upward of 30%, other local areas like the heavily Amish western LaGrange County sit at less than 15% vaccination rate.
Health officials continue to encourage everyday Hoosiers that they can play a role in helping boost vaccination rates by sharing their experiences and reasoning with family members, friends, coworkers who may be on the fence. People who are fully vaccinated also can enjoy a return to normalcy in ways such as not having to test or quarantine if they’re exposed to a COVID-19-positive person and can drop requirements like masking and social distancing in vaccinated groups.
“We all can be vaccine ambassadors,” Box said.
Weaver also delivered a few additional statistics to stress the wide gap in risk between those who are and aren’t vaccinated.
Indiana is starting to see upticks in the number of variant cases, with the B.1.1.7 U.K. variant being the most prevalent at nearly 1,500 cases among those being sequenced. That variant in particular is running rampant in northern neighbor Michigan, causing serious spikes in cases over the last month among the unvaccinated populace.
Other variants including the Brazil, South Africa and California variants are more rare in Indiana, but hundreds of cases of those have also been identified.
Variant strains of the COVID-19 virus have proven so far to be more infectious than the original sequence, as well as slightly more dangerous leading to higher hospitalization rates among younger people.
The current vaccines are showing so far to be effective against current variants, although further, more in-depth study is ongoing.
Weaver also left Hoosiers with one final new statistic comparing vaccinated to unvaccinated people.
In Indiana, an vaccinated runs about a 1-in-29 chance of contracting COVID-19, while also facing about a 1-in-525 chance to be hospitalized after being infected. Since vaccines have gone out, 99.3% of all new COVID-19 cases have occurred in non-vaccinated people.
Among those who do get their vaccinated, the odds of contracting the virus turn tiny, with hospitalizations occurring then at rates of just 1-in-50,394, almost 100 times less likely that people who don’t get vaccinated.
