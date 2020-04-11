INDIANAPOLIS — After a decrease in cases this past week despite increasing capacity, the state processed a record high number of tests.
With it, however, the state still added more than 500 new cases, showing the virus continues to be active across Indiana.
As of Saturday’s 10 a.m. update, the state reported 4,175 new tests were processed, a high point compared to the previous high of about 3,500 set on Monday.
The state reported 528 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths, both slightly below previous highs.
Locally, LaGrange County added one new case to take its total to 10. Noble, Steuben and DeKalb counties remained unchanged from the Friday update.
Elsewhere around the region, Allen County has 136 cases, Elkhart County has had 71 cases, Kosciusko County is at 17 and Whitley County has had 11 cases.
Indiana’s COVID-19 death rate for people confirmed to have the virus remains at about 4.4%, after increasing in recent weeks.
The state is continuing to try to increase its testing capacity. Last week, the state could process about 3,700 cases per day maximum and is trying to boost its single-day capacity to more than 6,000.
The Indiana State Department of Health is partnering with local health officials in four communities to hold free, drive-through testing clinics for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers who have symptoms of COVID-19.
Clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., April 13-17 at:
• Ivy Tech, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne;
• CK Newsome Community Center, 100 E. Walnut St., Evansville;
• St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave., Gary; and
• Ivy Tech, 8204 Highway 311, Sellersburg.
Participants should bring a a driver’s license or other State of Indiana-issued identification card and documentation of place of employment. Only symptomatic individuals will be tested. Tests will be conducted as long as supplies last and will be limited to one individual per vehicle.
Essential workers are those identified by Gov. Eric J. Holcomb’s recent executive order, which may be found online at bit.ly/2UQxqVt.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said private labs have reduced their backlog and that Purdue University soon would be coming online to process tests.
Indiana is still in its surge stage of the virus, moving toward an expected peak possible as soon as mid-month or as late as mid-May. The mid-April date is looking increasingly optimistic as cases and deaths continue to increase and state officials have said Indiana is still in the early stages of the pandemic.
The state’s stay-at-home remains in effect through April 20.
