Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.