ANGOLA — It's quite possible that about half of Steuben County's voters who turnout for this year's upcoming election will have cast a ballot before the polls open on Nov. 3, election day.
With 7 1/2 days left to vote absentee — Saturday voting starts this week — 5,052 people have already cast or turned in ballots as of Thursday at the close of business at the Steuben County Courthouse, Clerk Tangi Manahan said.
Because of COVID-19, more people have chosen to vote by mail, though walk-in absentee voting will surpass mail-in this year.
So far, 2,970 people have voted absentee in person. Another 2,082 people have returned their mail-in ballots, leaving another 435 to go out of the 2,517 who requested mail-in ballots. The deadline to do so was Thursday.
Mail-in ballots must be received by noon, Nov. 3, in order to be counted. The U.S. Postal Service has recommended people mail their ballots back to the county no later than Tuesday, Oct. 27, to ensure timely delivery using either first-class mail or expedited delivery.
As of Thursday afternoon, absentee ballots made up about one-third of what was the turnout in the 2016 presidential election. That year, 14,908 people voted for a turnout of 64%. This year's absentee count so far makes up nearly 34% of the 2016 turnout.
Compared to the 2018 election, when turnout wasn't as great as the 2016 presidential year, this year's absentee count would have made up about 41% of the 12,382 ballots cast in an election where turnout was 54%.
Meanwhile, absentee voting this year has set new records for both in-person and mail-in voting.
In 2016, 3,726 people voted absentee, which set a record. The record 5,052 as of Thursday will only continue to grow with more than a week left before the election.
That last presidential election set records for walk-in absentee voting (2,901) and mail-in voting at 825 ballots, which has been surpassed this year with 2,082 mail-in ballots returned as of Thursday.
Of the 2,052 people who have turned in their mail-in ballots, none have been rejected for any of the disqualifying reasons, such as signature problems, said Manahan.
The mail-in ballots will be fed into polling machines on election day, with the work to end by 6 p.m. when the polls close.
The number of people voting early statewide is also at what appears to be all-time highs.
More than 1 million Hoosiers have requested an absentee ballot or voted early in the 2020 General Election, Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson said in a Thursday news release.
With 12 days remaining before the election, 553,270 absentee by-mail ballots have been requested across the state, and 477,217 voters have voted at an early voting location, with a total of 1,042,319 ballots requested or submitted. In the 2020 Primary Election, a total of 640,225 Hoosiers voted absentee in-person or by-mail. In 2016, during the entire period of absentee voting for both in-person and by-mail, 977,239 ballots were submitted.
Here are this fall’s absentee voting hours:
• Tuesday through Friday, through Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Saturdays, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Monday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to noon.
