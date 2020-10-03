INDIANAPOLIS — A day after setting a new all-time record for number of new cases, Indiana's total came down a bit off its highest point ever but not by much.
The state's positivity rate was also high, holding at a level above 5% again for the fifth time in six days.
As of Saturday's daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana added 1,419 new cases. That was down a bit from Friday's 1,464 cases, but still the second-highest number the state has ever had.
The state also logged 13 deaths, the 10th day in the last 11 that deaths have hit double-digit numbers.
Testing was high again, with the state administering about 26,000 tests. With the high case count for the second-straight day, the positivity rate was 5.44%.
After seeing substantial gains in positivity during September, one of the main reasons why the state finally advanced to a full reopening, that trend has reversed since with five out of the last six days at about 5.5%.
State health officials consider 5% a benchmark for positivity, with numbers ideally holding under that level. Indiana hasn't had a sustained stretch of days over 5% positivity since late-August/early-September.
Locally, the number of new cases slowed a bit in the four-county area after some previous days of larger increases.
DeKalb County added eight new cases, while Noble and LaGrange counties each added five cases and Steuben County was up two.
No new deaths were reported in the area, with Noble County remaining at 32, DeKalb and LaGrange counties each at 11 and Steuben County at eight, according to the state.
Over the last week, Steuben County increased 43 cases, DeKalb County added 37 cases and Noble County increased 35 cases and LaGrange County added 28 cases.
Steuben County logged its eighth death in the past week, while no other deaths were reported over the last seven days in the four-county area.
