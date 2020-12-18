INDIANAPOLIS — The four-county area reported no new deaths on Friday, but total state deaths continue to remain high.
Cases are down and hospitalizations are stable, but the number of Hoosiers perishing from COVID-19 has not abated.
Statewide, 84 new deaths were reported on across Indiana, a number which has been around average for the state so far this month as Indiana is averaging 83 deaths per day so far in December.
Deaths continue to run very high after the state averaging 45 deaths per day throughout November, 22 per day in October and 11 per day in September.
Although the state has seen a sharp uptick in the number of deaths coming from nursing homes as long-term care facilities have been impacted by the virus and although nursing home residents account for more than half of all deaths in the state, lately more than half of deaths of coming from patients outside nursing homes at a rate of about 5-to-3.
While the four-county area saw a severe spike in deaths throughout late October and November — 71 deaths in 41 days — that rate has slowed lately with 18 deaths across 17 days in December.
Statewide, cases were down this week compared to last, with 5,949 new cases, a drop of more than 1,200 cases compared to a week ago. Case counts this week have been running lower than the week before, coming down off a peak in the first week of December.
Whether that improvement is sustained or not, time will tell.
The statewide hospitalization numbers continue to run stable and on a slow decrease, dropping to 3,065 total patients, the lowest since Nov. 18, a month ago.
While hospitalizations have come off their peak of more than 3,400 patients, numbers haven't deflated nearly as rapidly as they had increased as the state continues to consistently see more than 400 new admissions daily. Progress is only being made as hospitals turn over bed more quickly, either as patients are discharged or die.
The state's positive rate has come down, also, from more than 14% on a seven-day average to approximately 12.5% lately. While that is still more than double the benchmark positivity rate of 5%, the slight improvement changes several weeks of increasing positivity.
Locally, new case counts have slowed recently but counties are still added dozens of cases each day.
Noble County added 41 new cases, followed by Steuben County at 36, DeKalb County at 20 and LaGrange County with 14.
No new deaths were reported across the four-county area.
Noble County remains at 52 all-time, followed by DeKalb County at 47, LaGrange County at 42 and Steuben County with 16.
