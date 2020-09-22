AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported only one new case of COVID-19 in county resident.
The lone case follows Monday’s report of 16 new cases, which covered a three-day period over the weekend.
The county has recorded an average of more than five cases per day in September, putting it on pace to surpass August (137 cases) as the month with the most new cases.
Tuesday’s new patient is a 19-year-old who is recovering at home, a news release said. That raises the county’s total to 470 cases since March and 119 so far in September. The county recorded one case in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July and 137 in August.
DeKalb County has reported 14 deaths from COVID-19, the most recent reported on Monday.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 46 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 15 admitted to intensive-care units.
The health department recently issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
